WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO