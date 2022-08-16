Read full article on original website
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated August 18, 2022 at 5:30am.
Historic Maine Colburn House site to be restored
Interior tours have been closed to the public since 2019 for much-needed renovations. The historic building is located in Pittston, built in 1775.
Beagle puppies, among 4,000 rescued from Virginia facility, arrive in NH
"I’m so excited that they are having their first opportunities to walk on grass. They’re learning to be dogs and not subjects," Lisa Dennison said.
Child in Nebraska dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba
WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced. The child, whose age and name has not been released, likely became infected by the naegleria fowleri amoeba while swimming Sunday in the Elkhorn River in eastern Nebraska, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said Friday. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
