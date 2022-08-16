Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown
It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com
Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com
WWE News: Xia Brookside Confirms Release From WWE, Triple H Notes Milestone For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Note On Wrestlers In Montreal Tonight’s Smackdown
– In a post on Twitter, Xia Brookside confirmed that she has been released from WWE. Her name was included among several talents that had been moved to WWE’s Alumni section yesterday. She wrote: “Where it all began. 8th August 2018 I debuted for the @WWE #maeyoungclassic, 28th august...
411mania.com
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 08.20.22 – Sheamus and Shayna Baszler Talk Clash at The Castle, and More!
-Jackie Redmond is back and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry “The King” Lawler will be joining the show later. They put over the crowd in Montreal and touch on the closing image being Drew McIntyre dropping Roman with a Claymore. -Headlines: We had a Viking Funeral...
411mania.com
Sheamus Says He’ll Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion at Clash at the Castle
In the latest episode of The Smackdown Lowdown (via Fightful, Sheamus said that he would become the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. He faces Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental title, a belt he’s never won. He said: “It’s the one title that I haven’t...
411mania.com
Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
411mania.com
BT Sport Announces Broadcast Details for WWE Clash at the Castle, Will Air on BT Sport 2
– WWE’s UK broadcast partner, BT Sport, announced today that WWE Clash at the Castle will air on BT Sport 2 instead of BT Sport Box Office. This means the event will be available to viewers who do not currently subscribe to WWE Network in the UK. WWE Clash...
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW All Out
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm...
411mania.com
Gunther Files To Trademark ‘Ring General’
PWInsider reports that on August 13, Gunther filed to trademark the term ‘Ring General’ with the USPTO. He hired wrestling trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins to help him. The trademark is for:. -G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -G &...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston
– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
411mania.com
Hangman Page and John Silver React To CM Punk’s Callout on Dynamite
As previously noted, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of his promo on AEW Dynamite, and when Hangman didn’t show, Punk called him a coward. This was said to be unplanned and took people backstage by surprise. On Twitter, Page reacted to the segment by quoting Megan Thee Stallion.
411mania.com
Today’s NWA USA: Pretty Empowered Get the Podium Spotlight
– Today’s episode of NWA USA is streaming on YouTube. Here’s the lineup:. * Podium Spotlight with NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered.
411mania.com
Edge on Creative Changes in WWE, Putting Together His Raw Match With Damian Priest
– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his upcoming match with Damian Priest set for this Monday’s Raw in Toronto. Also, he discussed the recent changes in the WWE creative team, with Triple H taking over as head of creative. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.19.22
What’s good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday which means it’s time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope your week has been good and you’re staying hydrated in this scorching weather! Been taking it easy at my end gearing up to return to classes for the semester as one of my classes is on Sociology. Besides that I sat down with my good friend Julian Cannon of Digiday.com and The Knockturnal to talk about the series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL. If you haven’t checked out my chat with him you can do so by clicking here. For now…LET’S TALK RAMPAGE!
411mania.com
Fred Rosser on Representing NJPW as the Strong Openweight Champion
– During a recent interview with That Hashtag Show, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser discussed his career and holding the title. He stated the following on representing New Japan (via Fightful):. “Just given the opportunity to represent New Japan, New Japan STRONG has been an honor for me. Again,...
