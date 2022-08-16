ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

411mania.com

Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411mania.com

Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade

– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com

WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown

It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
411mania.com

WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’

WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com

Updated WWE Clash At the Castle Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Clash At the Castle following this week’s Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on October 4th from Cardiff, Wales and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs....
411mania.com

Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was previously reported that next week’s AEW Dynamite will have a title unification match, with AEW World Champion CM Punk facing interim World Champion Jon Moxley. At the start of Wednesday’s episode, it was said that would be the main event of All Out on September 4, before it was changed to happen earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Updated Card For AEW All Out

AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Gunther Files To Trademark ‘Ring General’

PWInsider reports that on August 13, Gunther filed to trademark the term ‘Ring General’ with the USPTO. He hired wrestling trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins to help him. The trademark is for:. -G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -G &...
411mania.com

Chris Jericho on How Booking Plans Changed for His Storyline With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent edition of the Swerve City Podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho discussed the creative booking of storylines in AEW and how his storyline with Eddie Kingston was changed along the way. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Chris Jericho on how storylines can be tweaked in AEW:...
411mania.com

Hangman Page and John Silver React To CM Punk’s Callout on Dynamite

As previously noted, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of his promo on AEW Dynamite, and when Hangman didn’t show, Punk called him a coward. This was said to be unplanned and took people backstage by surprise. On Twitter, Page reacted to the segment by quoting Megan Thee Stallion.
411mania.com

Edge on Creative Changes in WWE, Putting Together His Raw Match With Damian Priest

– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE Hall of Famer Edge discussed his upcoming match with Damian Priest set for this Monday’s Raw in Toronto. Also, he discussed the recent changes in the WWE creative team, with Triple H taking over as head of creative. Below are some highlights.
411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.19.22

What’s good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday which means it’s time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope your week has been good and you’re staying hydrated in this scorching weather! Been taking it easy at my end gearing up to return to classes for the semester as one of my classes is on Sociology. Besides that I sat down with my good friend Julian Cannon of Digiday.com and The Knockturnal to talk about the series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL. If you haven’t checked out my chat with him you can do so by clicking here. For now…LET’S TALK RAMPAGE!
411mania.com

Fred Rosser on Representing NJPW as the Strong Openweight Champion

– During a recent interview with That Hashtag Show, NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser discussed his career and holding the title. He stated the following on representing New Japan (via Fightful):. “Just given the opportunity to represent New Japan, New Japan STRONG has been an honor for me. Again,...
