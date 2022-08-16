Read full article on original website
Oregon trail rodeo kicks off in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On First Responders Appreciation Night, Grant Turek found success in the Adams County Fairground stadium, just as he did in high school. That’s when he won the 2019 Nebraska High School Rodeo Association Tie-Down Roping Championship. Grant is a central Nebraskan to boot, as he is from St. Paul. Which he said makes the strong first-night extra special.
Nebraska State Fair preparations well underway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair is a little more than a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready. The concourse next to the Heartland Events Center was busy Wednesday, with workers getting over 7,000 exhibits ready. There are more than 50 people working in just that one area of the fairgrounds, and leading those workers is Kourtney Lingeman.
More Nebraska families can now access Head Start
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to a change in guidelines, Nebraskans that qualify for SNAP now also qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start. Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start programs that serve infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families.
Harmful Algal Blooms alert issued for three Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Both Maskenthine Reservoir and...
Three dead including Lincoln residents in crash near Kansas border
Richardson County, Neb. (KOLN) - In southeastern Nebraska, two Lincoln residents and another Nebraskan were killed in a two-car crash just north of the Kansas border. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on Highway 75, two miles north of the state line. First responders say two cars collided head-on and all three people died at the scene.
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
Very nice weather going into the upcoming weekend
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Much of the area will continue to see a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning, but they will continue to be hit or miss as they move to the east southeast. As the day goes on, the chances will continue to shift more toward the southern and eastern parts of the area while other areas start to see more sunshine return. Later today, parts of Northern Kansas into far Southeast Nebraska may see a few strong to severe storms. Large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the main threats. Off to the northeast, a few extra clouds and some spotty showers may continue through the day and right into tonight. High temperatures today will range from the upper 70s up north to the mid and possibly upper 80s to the south and southwest. Overnight, low temperatures will dip into the 50s and lower 60s. Some of the thicker clouds may push farther south later tonight and into tomorrow morning. They will then diminish and clear up as the day goes on Saturday. Otherwise, dry weather should persist on a very nice Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with the warmest temperatures southwest. With mostly clear skies, Saturday night will be nice and cool with lows in the 50s.
