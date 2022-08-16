Read full article on original website
‘Pet Pals TV’: State of the monarch butterfly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” showed News 8 the inside scoop on how to take care of the monarch butterfly.
Warm Friday; rain, storm chances this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another day of near- to slightly below-normal temperatures and dry time is in the books. This dry stretch, however, will not last much longer as we are tracking weekend rain and storm chances. Thursday night: Skies will be partly cloudy with winds staying light. Lows look...
The Zone Scoreboard for Aug. 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck visits Wheeler Mission
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation is still serving the Indianapolis community despite the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s trade to the Washington Commanders. The newest of the three ministries, Thy Kingdom Crumb, is a free-food truck serving a meal to anyone in need. On Wednesday, the truck...
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Hagerstown celebrates team’s 1st win in Little League World Series
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana town of 1,600 cheered its Hagerstown team to victory in its first game Thursday in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania. The community has created T-shirts with the colors of the team. A watch party for all Nettle Creek Schools students drew a crowd at Hagerstown Junior-Senior High School as the game started Thursday afternoon.
Shenandoah High School shows its support for Elwood
MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The high school football season kicks off with a cause in one Indiana community. When fans, players, coaches, and cheerleaders from Middletown’s Shenandoah High School visit Elwood Junior-Senior High School for a Friday night matchup, they will also be showing their support for the Elwood community as it mourns the loss of police officer Noah Shahnavaz.
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
9th Annual Indiana Bacon Festival returns to Carroll County next weekend
Get ready for bacon, bourbon, brews, BBQ and more at the 9th Annual Baconfest. It’s happening next weekend in downtown Delphi on Saturday, August 27 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Gates open at 2:30. Live music begins at 3:00. Julia Leahy, executive director of Carroll County Chamber of...
College students, mental health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the topics of how students can prepare for going back-to-school, and mental health. “I would always encourage, finding out on your campus is there a counseling center, is there a mental health center? What about maybe in the community near your campus, just in case. I think it’s always helpful to know what are the resources available,” Henderson said.
I-65 shut down near downtown amid Indiana State Police activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes on I-65 southbound just northwest of downtown were closed for more than an hour Friday night amid a large police presence. Police dispatch information showed multiple reports traffic stops along I-65 in Indianapolis, starting before 7 p.m. Friday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Indiana...
Firefighter Tim prepares savory Asian meatballs, ginger chopped salad
Firefighter Tim Griffin of the Carmel Fire Department joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Savory Asian Meatballs & Ginger Chopped Salad. Mix together roll into small balls. Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes. Sauce Ingredients:. 3 teaspoons rice vinegar. 1/4 cup soy sauce (low sodium) 2...
Hamilton Co. Humane Society over capacity: Find love with ‘priceless’ adoption event Saturday
FISHERS, Ind. (The Reporter) — On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Humane Society for Hamilton County, 10501 Hague Road, Fishers, will hold a “priceless” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As the love of a furry family member is priceless, HSHC will ask adopters to make...
Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere
A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow. She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
Hamilton Southeastern Schools adds ‘microaggressions’ to student handbook
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new addition to the Hamilton Southeastern Schools student handbook has the community divided. The school added “microaggressions” to the student handbook. Some parents believe it was a necessary addition. Others think it could create more problems. “Microaggressions” can be defined as everyday,...
2 people wounded in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a pair of shootings early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. A man was in critical condition after being shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of East 19th Street. That’s a neighborhood near 21st Street and North Ritter Avenue.
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Brownsburg at Ben Davis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High school football is back!. Football fans will pack the stands at high schools across the state this week for some of the first matchups of the season. One of those matchups — our high school football “Game of the Week” — will see the Brownsburg...
