Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Lazy Labs Bakery
Organic, grain-free, preservative-free, dog tested and Labrador approved. Sherman was joined by some furry friends at Lazy Labs Bakery in Fishers to tell us about their healthy, locally-made treats. For more information about Lazy Labs Bakery, click here.
Fox 59
Men’s fashion with Nicole René
INDIANAPOLIS —Style Expert, Nicole René, stopped by the studio to share what is currently trending in men’s fashion. Use code ‘Indy Now’ for 10% off your purchase from Allen & Allen Men’s Clothing Co.
Fox 59
Sweet treats from My Sugar Pie in Zionsville
The story behind My Sugar Pie in Zionsville is almost as good as the pies themselves!. We welcome owner Kelly Maucere and manager Angel Bartholomy to the show to learn all about the pie shop’s signature sweet treats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium during concert, witness says
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was in the second row […]
Man injured in fall at Lucas Oil Stadium concert
INDIANAPOLIS — A man attending a star-studded rock concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium was hospitalized when he took a serious fall inside the stadium in downtown Indianapolis. The male victim — who police believe was intoxicated — tripped and fell over a balcony railing during the concert headlined by Motley Crue, according to […]
Fox 59
The annual ARTOMOBILIA weekend returns to Carmel August 26th-28th for 15th year
Throughout the weekend of August 26th-28th, the Midwest automotive community will fill the streets of Carmel to celebrate the art and design of automobile for the 15th annual ARTOMOBILIA. John Leonard, the executive director of ARTOMOBILIA, spoke with us about the event and why Ferrari will be highlighted throughout the...
Fox 59
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Fox 59
Priceless adoptions at Humane Society for Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — Hamilton County Humane is offering PRICELESS adoptions Saturday due to the facility being over capacity with animals. The shelter will have extended adoption hours specifically for this event. They will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with so many cute furry faces to fall in love with.
13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
INDIANAPOLIS — We have good news and bad news for you about 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum. The bad news: After four years, Taylor is leaving the 13News family. The good news: She's pursuing a great opportunity. "Yeah, so you know in TV, nothing ever goes as planned, maybe not...
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
IMPD searching for missing Indianapolis man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 38-year-old. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Shawn Lapp was last seen on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Sanders Street. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 230 pounds. Lapp has brown/blond hair and blue eyes, police said. Lapp […]
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
That’s a shower downtown late Thursday on the eighth straight day below normal
Summer heat and humidity may be staging a comeback especially late month. A warm up precedes rain chances this weekend. Found them. Afternoon clouds build to produce some very ISOLATED showers. Two showing here in Indianapolis just before 5:30pm. These spotty showers are the product of a weak upper-low churn, heating of the day and most likely aid by some extra heating from the city. These brief showers are to dissipate as the sun moves lower in the sky and now that we are beyond peak heating.
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
Fox 59
Arrest made in fatal shooting in bar district near Ball State’s campus
MUNCIE, Ind. — A teenager is dead after a shooting occurred overnight near Ball State University’s campus. Just before 12:45 a.m., Muncie Police and Ball State PD responded to a call of shots fired near the 1500 block of West University Ave. This area, police said, is near the intersection of W. University Ave. and N. Dill St.
Comments / 0