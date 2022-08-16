Read full article on original website
Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with class
The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
Tasting room opens doors; distiller hopes Steamboat has thirst for his spirits
When Routt Distillery invites the community into its new tasting room Friday, Aug. 19, it will be a dream come true for owner Brad Christensen, and the end of a nearly three-year journey to open the Steamboat Springs location. “It’s nice to move on from having construction filling my brain...
Owners hoping to make True North Adventure Lodge something special
Chapman “Chappy” Geer and Coleman Holloway were born and raised in Steamboat Springs, and they have returned to their roots to pursue a dream of creating something special in the place where they grew up. Geer purchased a two-story log building at 61066 Colorado Road 129 in the...
Bud Werner Library: Community came together to make Tibetan monks’ Steamboat stay special
On behalf of Bud Werner Library, I want to extend the deepest gratitude to our community for your support and appreciation of Mandala on the Yampa, the library’s cultural residency with the Drepung Loseling monks. Thousands of locals and visitors took the opportunity to observe a beautiful and intricate...
New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek
For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10
Yampa Valley Players make debut at two new locations with return of the melodrama
Not to be dramatic, but local theater is back and it’s kind of a big deal. The Yampa Valley Players, formerly known as the Chief Players, are making their debut and bringing a melodrama back to Steamboat Springs. The Diligent Daughter or Lips that Touch Wine will show at...
Search for man who went missing during Rainbow Gathering uncovers few clues
Routt County Search and Rescue conducted a ground search along with dog teams on Saturday, Aug. 13, looking for a 31-year-old Iowa man who was reported missing from his campsite at the Rainbow Gathering in north Routt County. Routt County Search and Rescue President Jay Bowman said 12 people searched...
New Transportation Hub Coming to Grand Junction 2025
$46 million will soon help move transportation on the Western Slope move forward.
Lisa Landers joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty
Lisa Landers has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate working with Cam Boyd and the Boyd Team. Landers hails from Texas but moved to the Yampa Valley in 2003 after traveling around the mountain west region. She’s spent most of her time in Steamboat in the vacation rental industry, but after 16-plus years of managing second homes, she’s starting a career in real estate.
Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors
The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
Yampa River reopens for all recreational uses, except angling
The Yampa River in Steamboat Springs is once again open to tubers, rafters, kayakers and other water recreationalists. According to a Steamboat Springs news release, cooler temperatures and rising river flows led city officials on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to lift the commercial and voluntary closures put in place earlier this month.
Routt County Fair team roping draws high number of competitors
HAYDEN — Ranchers, former rodeo notables, 4-H team ropers, up-and-coming rodeo competitors and intergenerational teams roped into the night Wednesday, Aug. 17, under the lights of the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden as the team roping event drew a high number of riders from across the area. “It’s a...
Direct flights into YVRA are announced for the upcoming winter
The winter air schedule for Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden has been announced. There will be 16 nonstop flights accessible via six major airlines. The carriers are Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. Direct flights will include daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles.
Housing authority sees three spots at Brown Ranch for potential new school
The Steamboat Springs School Board indicated on Monday, Aug. 15, that it was open to the idea of incorporating a new school into the larger planning at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Brown Ranch property. The district owns a parcel along Routt County Road 42 that is adjacent to...
Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail
A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
Garfield County Search and Rescue called to stranded hiker near Glenwood Springs Community Center Tuesday
Members of the Garfield County Search and Rescue team were dispatched to a female stranded on a cliff above the community center in Glenwood Springs shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release. Earlier in the day, a couple had been hiking...
Routt County Fair sheep show displays future of agriculture
The Routt County Fair sheep show was so much more than just showing off some beautiful sheep. It was an opportunity to show the people of Routt County that the future for agriculture is bright. The show’s judge, Jason Miller, took some time in the middle of the competition to...
Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’
Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
Letter: City Council should reject variances, waivers for Longview Village project
Steamboat Springs City Council will be meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, to vote on the proposed Longview Village development. The development will be located on the hilltop above U.S. Highway 40 to the east, between Anglers Drive and Hilltop Parkway. The proposed development will be on the same hilltop as Legacy...
