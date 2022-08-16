ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame to honor seven award recipients along with class

The Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame will honor seven award recipients on Sunday, Aug. 21, in Vail as part of the Class of 2022 induction ceremony. John Dakin, Ron LeMaster, Peter Rietz, Jeannie Thoren, and Chester “Chet” Upham will be inducted at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater at Sunday’s celebration of inspiration.
VAIL, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New business looks to bring a little flavor to Oak Creek

For more than three decades, Sascha Stanger traveled the world in search of good food. Now, the longtime food importer is ready to share his experience with Oak Creek, Routt County and all of Colorado with Sascha’s Gourmet Goods. “It has been a dream of his since we have...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets available for Rubber Ducky Race for Hospice on Sept. 10

Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Lisa Landers joins Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty

Lisa Landers has joined Steamboat Sotheby’s International Realty as a broker associate working with Cam Boyd and the Boyd Team. Landers hails from Texas but moved to the Yampa Valley in 2003 after traveling around the mountain west region. She’s spent most of her time in Steamboat in the vacation rental industry, but after 16-plus years of managing second homes, she’s starting a career in real estate.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Morgan Tilton

Best road trips to enjoy Colorado's fall colors

The Maroon Bells in autumn.(Photo by the Aspen Chamber.) Colorado has more nationally designated scenic byways than any other state in the country. Across the Centennial State, 13 byways have been recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation’s National Scenic Byways Program because of their scenic, recreational, cultural, natural, and archeological qualities.
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River reopens for all recreational uses, except angling

The Yampa River in Steamboat Springs is once again open to tubers, rafters, kayakers and other water recreationalists. According to a Steamboat Springs news release, cooler temperatures and rising river flows led city officials on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to lift the commercial and voluntary closures put in place earlier this month.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Fair team roping draws high number of competitors

HAYDEN — Ranchers, former rodeo notables, 4-H team ropers, up-and-coming rodeo competitors and intergenerational teams roped into the night Wednesday, Aug. 17, under the lights of the Routt County Fairgrounds in Hayden as the team roping event drew a high number of riders from across the area. “It’s a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
steamboatradio.com

Direct flights into YVRA are announced for the upcoming winter

The winter air schedule for Yampa Valley Regional Airport in Hayden has been announced. There will be 16 nonstop flights accessible via six major airlines. The carriers are Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. Direct flights will include daily flights from Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, and Los Angeles.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat man dies while hiking on Mica Basin trail

A 72-year-old Steamboat man died while hiking on the Mica Basin trail in North Routt on Friday, Aug. 12. According to the Routt County Coroner, David Scott died while hiking with his wife about 4.5 miles up the somewhat remote trail off of Seedhouse Road. The cause of death has...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Fair sheep show displays future of agriculture

The Routt County Fair sheep show was so much more than just showing off some beautiful sheep. It was an opportunity to show the people of Routt County that the future for agriculture is bright. The show’s judge, Jason Miller, took some time in the middle of the competition to...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Granby has ‘Fittest Man on Earth’

Grand County rancher Cal Cherrington didn’t “truly” get in shape until he started doing CrossFit—the interval-based, high-intensity strength and conditioning method that took the workout world by storm in the early 2000s—as a 55-year-old. That sounds a little far-fetched, especially when he rattles off all...
GRANBY, CO

