FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A ‘Eastside Playboys’ street gang members hit with federal RICO chargesLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Unique Restaurant Chains in Greater Los Angeles That You Can Not Find Elsewhere in the CountryLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Latest Kyrie Irving News Deals Massive Blow To Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have been trying hard this NBA offseason to upgrade their roster. They did what they could in free agency, armed with only the mid-level exception and veteran’s minimum deals. Unlike the last offseason, when they targeted older veterans, they signed younger, defensive-minded players to fill...
Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74
An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
NBA・
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
FOX Sports
Can Lakers make same commitment LeBron James made to them?
The guessing game around LeBron James' future came to an end Wednesday, when news broke that he agreed on a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. The deal includes a 15% trade kicker and could increase to more than $110 million with a rise in the...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."
The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
NBA・
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
FOX Sports
How will Baker Mayfield fare as Panthers QB1? | THE HERD
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly naming Baker Mayfield their starting QB for their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Baker was traded to Carolina prior to training camp and is looking to bounce back from a rough final season in Cleveland. Colin Cowherd explains why Baker will not have the opportunity on the Panthers as he did for his former team.
FOX Sports
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero headline CrawsOver Pro-Am
LeBron James will headline a star-studded list of NBA players set to participate in the CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday at Washington's Seattle Pacific University. It will be James’ first time participating in this event, and his first time playing live in Seattle since 2007, when he faced the Seattle SuperSonics (now the Oklahoma City Thunder) as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
FOX Sports
Has Houston Astros' Alex Bregman returned to MVP form?
It seems more like a debate you’d have about an NBA star or an NFL quarterback. "Is Alex Bregman a top-10 MLB player? Can Alex Bregman be the No. 1 option on a championship team? Is Alex Bregman elite?!" Fortunately for the Houston Astros, the difference between a good...
FOX Sports
Skip Bayless on the worst sports loss he's ever suffered | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless tells the story of the most painful sports loss he ever encountered while playing baseball in Oklahoma City. “This loss will haunt me to my grave.”
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson receives 11-game suspension, $5M fine after NFL settlement | THE HERD
Breaking: the NFL and NFLPA reached a settlement agreement on an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson. The money will reportedly go to charity and Watson will return in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.
FOX Sports
Is Justin Fields in need of offensive help in Chicago?
Second-year quarterback Justin Fields is entering a critical season with the Chicago Bears. And if Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks was any indication, it could also be a difficult one. Fields saw limited time in the Bears' second preseason game, completing five of his seven pass attempts for...
Marquette basketball lands key frontcourt piece with 2023 commitment from Al Amadou
The Marquette men's basketball team landed a key piece to its future frontcourt on Thursday. Alassane Amadou, a 6-foot-9 forward from the Philadelphia area, committed to the Golden Eagles' 2023 recruiting class in a live announcement on YouTube. ...
FOX Sports
Key Cowboys storylines in second preseason game include gunslinger QB
LOS ANGELES — Hopefully the second go-around will be a little more fun. Even by preseason standards, last weekend's 17-7 slog in Denver was a bummer for the Cowboys. Expectations for clean football should always be low when the backups are playing, but 17 penalties and one touchdown is a miserable night of football by any objective measure.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Dodgers' Dustin May activated following Tommy John rehab
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hand pitcher Dustin May from their 60-day injured list, the team announced Saturday. He is set to start Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. May's return comes on the heels of news that fellow RHP Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug....
FOX Sports
Why it's time for Bears to help Justin Fields | THE HERD
Justin Fields had a limited game against the Seattle Seahawks, going 5-of-7 for 39 yards. This raises questions about what the Chicago Bears have done to help Fields. Colin Cowherd calls the Bears to acquire more talent for the young sophomore QB.
FOX Sports
What loss of Walker Buehler means for Dodgers’ rotation come October
For the Dodgers to make a deep October run, they must absorb the absence of their most reliable playoff ace. Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Aug. 23, a brutal hit for the top pitching staff in baseball as the Dodgers sprint toward a 10th straight postseason appearance and a ninth division title in the past 10 years.
FOX Sports
Dodgers announcer breaks wrist on Brewers' home-run slide
Things took a turn for the worse for Dodgers reporter David Vassegh when he slid down Bernie Brewer’s slide prior to Wednesday's Dodgers-Brewers game. Vassegh instantly started yelling "Holy crap!" several times as he went down the slide. When he reached the end, Vassegh was still yelling the phrase — until he hit the wall. The yelling turned to pain, causing Vassegh to crawl to piece his body together.
