Related
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was among the most active executives in the majors ahead of the MLB trade deadline earlier this month. Among the moves that Cashman completed, he bolstered the bullpen via the additions of Scott Effross and Lou Trivino. Cashman reportedly looked to acquire now-former Los Angeles Angels closer Raisel […] The post Rumor: The former All-Star the Yankees tried to acquire at MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols goes viral over his great gesture for rookie teammate
Even as he enters the final months of his MLB career, Albert Pujols continues to keep it all class. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran had a superb showing against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pujols came in during the third inning (with the bases loaded and lefty Austin Gomber on the mound) as a pinch hitter for rookie teammate Brendan Donovan. The 42-year-old Pujols responded with a grand slam to left field to break the game open.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Agrees to play at Triple-A
Lewis, who has not played at Triple-A Tacoma since being optioned Aug. 10, is in the Rainiers' lineup as the designated hitter Friday. This will be the first time he has been placed on the lineup card at Triple-A since his demotion, as Lewis was apparently stunned and upset by the team's decision to bump him off the 26-man roster, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times. According to Divish, Lewis has been having his own rehab therapist consult with the Mariners regarding his recovery from season-ending knee surgery in 2021. However, his absence from the Triple-A lineup over the past week has been his decision, not related to injury. The 27-year-old corner outfielder/designated hitter slashed .143/.226/.304 in 18 games in the majors and the Mariners' were reportedly frustrated by Lewis' availability to play the outfield, given his struggles at the plate.
Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency
The Chicago Cubs have their sights set on Trea Turner. The Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop is set to enter free agency next season. Before the season even starts, though, Turner has already laid out his needs for any team that wants to acquire his services. That will, of course, include Jed Hoyer’s team. Trea […] The post Trea Turner’s ‘mandatory’ message to front office if Cubs wants to land him in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Wade Miley: Suffers potential setback
Miley will be checked out by the Cubs' training staff Saturday after his shoulder failed to get loose enough for him to throw Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. Miley seemed to be on the verge of a return from his shoulder strain, as he allowed only one unearned run in five scoreless innings in his fourth rehab start Tuesday. That no longer seems to be the case thanks to his potential setback. A new timeline for his return should become available after his examination.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Josh Winckowski: Optioned to Triple-A
Winckowski was optioned to Triple-A Worcester after Thursday's loss, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Winckowski returned to Triple-A after he pitched five innings, giving up six runs on seven hits and a walk in a loss versus the Pirates on Thursday. The right-hander owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 36 strikeouts over 60.2 innings in 12 starts with the Red Sox this year. The transaction opens a roster spot for Matt Strahm (wrist), who's expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Strikes out 10, allows three homers
Heaney (1-1) allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers. Heaney had a mixed performance. He struck out double-digit batters for the second time in a start this season, and he backed that with 19 swinging strikes across 89 total pitches. On the other hand, Heaney also served up three home runs, despite entering the game having allowed only one long ball across 31 innings for the campaign. On the season, he owns a 1.77 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 35.2 frames.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mets' Patrick Mazeika: Designated for assignment
Mazeika was designated for assignment by the Mets on Thursday. Mazeika was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse in early August and has now lost his spot on New York's 40-man roster. He could remain with Syracuse if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
CBS Sports
Royals' Collin Snider: Recalled from Triple-A
Snider was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. He has a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 12:11 K:BB in 21 innings in the majors this year, and Snider had been at Triple-A for the last couple months. He should work in low-leverage situations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cardinals Rumors: Could Steven Matz return to St. Louis in 2022?
Once thought to be out for the 2022 season, the St. Louis Cardinals could soon get left-hander Steven Matz back before the postseason. The additions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana at the trade deadline have solidified the St. Louis Cardinals rotation and turned it into a strength. And it appears that more pitching help is on the way.
CBS Sports
Royals' Michael Massey: Launches first big-league homer
Massey went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Rays. The Royals couldn't get much going offensively in the contest, but Massey provided a highlight when he swatted a solo shot to right field in the eighth inning for his first big-league homer. The 24-year-old has shown some pop in the minors this season -- he's hit 16 long balls over 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A -- and he entered the contest with five extra-base hits (four doubles and one triple) over his initial 16 major-league base knocks. Massey has already shown signs of being a good big-league hitter, slashing .321/.356/.482 over his first 17 contests.
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Activated as expected
Narvaez (quadriceps) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday. A strained quadriceps had kept Narvaez out since early August, but he's good to go now after going 3-for-8 in a pair of rehab games. Mario Feliciano was optioned to create room on the roster, leaving Victor Caratini to serve as Narvaez's lone backup behind the plate.
