Why the FBI did not charge Brad Pitt in Angelina Jolie jet incident that led to their split

By Sara Nathan
Page Six
 4 days ago

Angelia Jolie is “desperately trying to find something new” in her ongoing fight with ex-husband Brad Pitt after allegedly suing the FBI for records that she already had, according to sources close to Pitt.

The actress is believed to have filed suit against the bureau in April — anonymously, as Jane Doe — requesting documents related to an investigation concerning Pitt, reportedly in a bid to find out why no criminal charges were brought against her ex following the 2016 flight that led her to file for divorce.

NY Post photo composite

The report, seen by Page Six, has been released, and shows that the assistant United States attorney and the assistant United States chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017 before a decision was reached not to proceed with charges against Pitt.

Pitt and Jolie in happier times.
Pascal Le Segretain
The two share six children, including Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Pax and Knox. The eldest, Maddox, is not pictured.
WireImage

In the initial FBI report, Jolie told officials that she believed Pitt was “mad” from the time they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the US, with their six kids: Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

During the Sept. 14, 2016, flight, Jolie said that her then-husband, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom, where he “grabbed her by the head, shaking her,” and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

The couple split up after an alleged incident on a private jet.
AKM-GSI

She alleged that he punched the ceiling of the plane four times after telling her, “You’re f—ing up this family.”‘ When the kids asked, “Are you OK, Mommy?,” Pitt allegedly replied: “No, she’s not OK, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.”

At this point, one of the kids — whose name was redacted from the report — yelled, “It’s not her, it’s you, you p—k!,” according to the report. Pitt then allegedly ran toward the child, but Jolie held him back, suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process.

Pitt and Jolie wed in 2014.
Getty Images

She submitted photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also journals from the kids.

At another point during the flight, according to the initial FBI report, Jolie said that Pitt poured beer on her as she tried to sleep.

At the end of the flight, Jolie claimed that Pitt held the family back from deplaning for about 20 minutes after she told him she was taking the kids to a hotel in California to rest. She said he yelled, “You’re not taking my f–king kids” and that he pushed her.

As Page Six previously reported, Jolie is said to be behind an anonymous suit demanding to see the FBI’s investigation into Pitt.
Getty Images for The Critics' Ch

Six days after the flight, Jolie filed for divorce. Although she and Pitt are now legally divorced, the exes are still warring over the custody of their minor children. As Page Six revealed earlier this month, the pair have been embroiled in another legal battle after a complaint was made to the California attorney general about Stan Katz, the child psychologist who spoke to their minor kids after the incident, earlier this year.

The newly released FBI documents added: “This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors.”

Jolie is still battling Pitt for custody of their minor children.
Getty Images for Netflix

In 2017, Pitt told GQ he had stopped drinking, adding: “I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family … I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good.”

Both the FBI and the LA Department of Children and Family Services confirmed they were investigating allegations against Pitt following the 2016 plane incident, but the case was later dropped.
FilmMagic

A source close to Pitt insisted that all parties had been sent copies of all reports pertaining to the incident, adding: “Angelina and her team have been desperately trying to find something. This is all for show. This is all information that she already had five and a half years ago. There is nothing new here.”

Reps for Jolie were unavailable for comment, while a rep for Pitt declined comment.

Page Six

Tenant of home that Anne Heche crashed into reacts to her death

Lynne Mishele, the woman whose home Anne Heche crashed into, is speaking out after the actress died as a result of her injuries. “The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in an Instagram video Friday. “This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved.” Mishele’s reaction comes a week after Heche, 53, slammed into her home, engulfing it in flames. Her neighbor told Page Six that Mishele “was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

The Hidden Note of Princess Diana Predicting Her Own Car-Crash Death

Perhaps the most startling revelation in The Diana Investigations, a four-part Discovery+ docuseries chronicling the British and French inquiries into the death of Princess Diana, concerns the “Mishcon Note.”. On Oct. 30, 1995, Victor Mishcon, the personal legal representative to Princess Diana, attended a closed-door meeting with his most...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s mom injured, rushed to hospital ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding

No “Wedding Planner” could have prepared for this. Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling off a dock at the actor’s Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to marry for the second time this weekend, the Daily Mail reported. Pictures show an ambulance departing the “Argo” star’s property with his mother, who was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, according to the report. A source told Daily Mail that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg. The outlet originally reported it was a child who was injured. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
