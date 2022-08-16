Prep notes: Former MUS standout Givens gearing up for next level

Curtis Givens III isn’t one to shy away from a little competition.

Givens, who has starred for MUS’ basketball team since his freshman season while developing into one of the state’s top prospects in the class of 2024, is taking his show on the road.

On Monday, Aug. 15, he left Memphis for prep school powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida to begin the next chapter of his career.

“I’m just ready to get out of town,” Givens said. “I’m super-excited, just ready to get down there and get to work. It was a very hard decision for my family and I to make but we sat down one day and decided that it was time to take my game to another level.”

The national schedule Montverde plays will certainly do that. But just practicing with his new teammates will benefit the 6-2, 170-pound point guard as well.

Montverde’s roster for the 2022-23 season boasts one of the finest collections of high-school age talent assembled on the same team, including Duke commit Sean Stewart; Kansas commit Chris Johnson; Marvel Allen (Georgetown); Kwame Evans (Oregon) and five-star big man Derik Queen.

With the exception of Queen — who joins Givens in the class of 2024 — all of those players are seniors. Meaning that Givens will get a chance to learn while at the same time competing on the court.

“I feel like I can learn a competitive spirit from them,” he said. “They got at it every day in practice. And since they’ve already been there, I think I can just pick that up. And their demeanor, how they act on the court.”

It’s been a whirlwind for Givens since his high school season ended with the Owls. In addition to finding a new home for his final two years, he played for MOKAN Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit. His performance continued to raise eyebrows and the list of interested colleges continues to grow.

Givens said he’s recently heard from LSU, Iowa State, Purdue and Wake Forest. Numerous programs have already offered including Illinois, Florida, Georgetown and Memphis.

“I pretty much like every college evenly (right now),” he said. “All my options are even. I was pretty satisfied with my summer, especially after the third session in Louisville. Then heading into Peach Jam, I really took my game to another level. I rate my summer 10 out of 10; it was a pretty good summer for me.”

TSSAA: No changes in classifications for two years

It’s status quo for Tennessee high school sports for the time being.

On Monday, the TSSAA — the state’s governing body for high school athletics — voted to keep the current classification system in place for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

Currently, Division 1 schools in the state have classifications, which are split evenly, for football. Basketball, baseball and softball are split into four classes; soccer, track and volleyball into three and cross-country, golf, tennis and wrestling into two. Division 2 schools have three classes for football and two for other sports, with the exception of one for individual wrestling.

Twentieth-day enrollments will be gathered from member schools later this month to begin the process of classifying and drawing new district alignments.

Additionally, the board of control approved a proposal from the state office to implement a scheduling process for football region games that would better spread the region games from week to week and guarantee that schools can play region games on Fridays, with adequate officiating in place for those contests. This plan will be in effect in time for the 2023 season.