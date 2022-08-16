ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Bulls toss riders, kick up dirt at 173rd Calhoun County Fair

By Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLB3h_0hJa0eAq00

Bull riders strove to last 8 seconds atop bucking behemoths on Monday at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall.

Lost Nations Rodeo Co. hosted a competition featuring bull riding, widely held as "the toughest sport on dirt," along with barrel racing, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding as part of a week of grandstand events hosted during the 173rd Calhoun County Fair.

: What you need to know about the 173rd Calhoun County Fair

Dirt drag racing on Tuesday night will be followed by truck pulls on Wednesday, big machine soccer on Thursday, a "night of destruction" on Friday and a demolition derby on Saturday.

Admission into the fair is $10 at the gate, and free for children under 9. Grandstand tickets cost between $5 and $15.

For more information, visit calhouncountyfairgrounds.com or call 269-781-8161.

Comments / 0

Related
swmichigandining.com

Nob Hill Bar & Grill

Home alone for a few nights. J and L area in Wisconsin for a figure skating camp and we don’t have daycare or camp this week so B is at Nana and Grandpa’s. I still had to work so I’ve spent the week checking out restaurants I’ve been wanting to go to and watching Kalamazoo Growlers baseball on ESPN+.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $1M on ‘random’ scratch off ticket

A Lenawee County woman had several sleepless nights after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 1105 North Main Street in Adrian. “I picked...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Calhoun County, MI
Government
County
Calhoun County, MI
City
Marshall, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Marshall, MI
Government
Marshall, MI
Sports
MLive

Man, woman thrown from motorcycle after crashing with car in West Michigan

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man and woman riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Friday, Aug. 19, after colliding with a car in Portland Township. A car was turning left into a driveway on East Grand River near Blossom Drive around 8:42 p.m. when it pulled into the path of an eastbound motorcycle, the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PORTLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Why Is There A Giant Potato Chip Cannister in Portland, MI?

One of my unique hobbies is seeking out oversized food and food-like statues. I call it "unique" but you may call it "weird"-- that's fair! It all started with an obsession over the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile but has grown to include the Planter's Nutmobile, Big Idaho Potato, and of course Kalamazoo's famous Big Banana Car.
PORTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Bull Riding#Rodeo#Demolition Derby#Lost Nations Rodeo Co
My Magic GR

New Bar and Grill Opening Up at Site of Former BIB in Gun Lake

A new spot for Chicago-style pizza, burgers, BBQ, beer, and bourbon is coming soon to Gun Lake. Judd's Bar and Grille to Open at Location of Former Bib Restaurant. Judd's Bar and Grille is set to open within the next few weeks at 11 126th Ave. in Wayland. Previously the location was home to The BIB Seafood, Pizza, Pasta, and Steaks.
WAYLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Sunshine continues, wolves escape a zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will continue and if we break out of the 70s. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the top trending stories of the morning, including some automotive news, wolves escape a zoo and not all of them have been found, and a new cereal from an OG rapper. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Detroit

Motorcyclist Killed In West Michigan Crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A west Michigan man is dead after being struck while riding his motorcycle in Van Buren County early Wednesday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Ford Bronco was attempting to make a left hand turn from County Road 665 onto M-43 in the village of Glendale. As the driver was turning left, the Bronco collided with a motorcycle being driven by 49 year-old Matthew Perry, of Bangor. Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Bronco, only identified as a 26 year-old man from Grand Junction, sustained minor injuries. Neither drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The roadway was closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene but has since reopened. Charges have not been announced. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Lansing Meijer Worker Honored For Returning 1 Mil Shopping Carts

It's a subject that seems to stir up a lot of debate amongst those on social media: returning your shopping cart. For some reason, the subject, at least from what I've witnessed, has the potential to enrage those who feel accused of being a bad person for not returning their shopping cart. Those feelings most likely stem from a recent theory dubbed "the Shopping Cart Theory" which is described as a test to determine whether or not a person is capable of self-governing in a situation where there's no "law" in place to make them do what is "right". It's an easy rabbit hole to fall into and you can read more about this theory here.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
926
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy