Bulls toss riders, kick up dirt at 173rd Calhoun County Fair

Bull riders strove to last 8 seconds atop bucking behemoths on Monday at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds in Marshall.

Lost Nations Rodeo Co. hosted a competition featuring bull riding, widely held as "the toughest sport on dirt," along with barrel racing, bareback riding and saddle bronc riding as part of a week of grandstand events hosted during the 173rd Calhoun County Fair.

: What you need to know about the 173rd Calhoun County Fair

Dirt drag racing on Tuesday night will be followed by truck pulls on Wednesday, big machine soccer on Thursday, a "night of destruction" on Friday and a demolition derby on Saturday.

Admission into the fair is $10 at the gate, and free for children under 9. Grandstand tickets cost between $5 and $15.

For more information, visit calhouncountyfairgrounds.com or call 269-781-8161.