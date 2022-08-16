All lanes blocked, at least one injured after motorcycle crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton

An accident on U.S. 278 near Rose Hill Drive in Bluffton has left at least one person critically injured, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is blocking all eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway, the sheriff’s office said in an alert sent at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck, according to Viens. At least one person has been injured, and a Lifestar Air Ambulance arrived near the scene shortly after the incident to transport those injured to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County EMS and Bluffton Township Fire District are responding to the incident.

Drivers should expect major delays as authorities respond to the scene. Bluffton Parkway may be used as an alternate route, according to the alert.

This report will be updated.