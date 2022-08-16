Read full article on original website
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
Charming Coast Of Maine Cottage Has A Lobster Boat Lounge
Yes, we've officially entered fall, but that doesn't mean you should rule out a weekend getaway on Maine's coast. If you're looking for a unique place to spend a few nights with your special someone, this could be the perfect place. You can rent this charming Machiasport cottage from Airbnb....
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
Orrington’s Wiswell Farm Owners Say Thank You, Bye to Customers
After more than 40 years in business, the owners of the Wiswell Farm Greenhouse in Orrington are calling it a career. The Wiswell Farm is hard to miss, as you enter Orrington on the River Road, also known as Route 15. There's the big white farmhouse, the small piece of white picket fencing, and the huge historic white barn. On the side of the barn is an 80-foot mural of the town's history, celebrating its bicentennial. Ask anyone who visits Orrington and that's likely the first thing they'll mention. That barn, by the way, was built in 1872, and the farmhouse has been home to 9 generations of the Wiswell family. It's the only residence that's still occupied by descendants of the town's original settlers.
Is It Too Soon To Wonder About Fall Foliage in Maine?
The past couple of days of steady, gentle, soaking rain was just want the lawn ordered. Actually, it’s about a third of the amount the lawn ordered, but at least it is a start. And next week’s forecast for the Bangor region has 3 or 4 days of probable...
Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward
UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
wabi.tv
Hannaford Supermarkets announces new tuition reimbursement program
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hannaford Supermarkets is offering a new tuition reimbursement program for both its full and part-time associates. The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program now offers associates more than $5,000 dollars in tuition funds annually. Full time workers are eligible for up to $5,250 dollars. Part-time...
Solar power in Maine
With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
An Earthquake Everyday for 7 Days is 7 Times More Than Usual
Stunning fact: Maine has had 7 earthquakes in the past week. And only 49 in the entire 52 weeks prior to the last 7 days. Shocking, isnt’ it? The info from the website earth quake track dot com. When you ask why, the official answer says it all. If...
Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad
The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?
The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
Yoshi In Brewer Will Be Under New Management This Fall
A few changes are coming to a popular Brewer restaurant!. One of the great things about working here in Brewer is all the fantastic places to grab a bite right near our studios, so it came as a great relief to hear that one of my favorites will still be around on those days when I want to grab some take out to bring home.
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
Check Out The Progress Of Bangor’s New Transportation Station
Things are moving right along with the construction of Bangor's new Transportation Station down by Pickering Square. According to the City of Bangor website, the City voted to construct the new Transportation Station back in December of 2020, and began construction work at the site in the summer of 2021.
wabi.tv
Truck driver admits responsibility in crash that killed Maine detective
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three years since Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell was killed in the line of duty. Campbell was killed when a wheel from a passing logging truck flew off and hit him while he was helping a stranded motorist on Interstate 95 in Hampden.
Bangor schools will see new changes to dress code this year
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor School Committee passed revisions to its dress code Wednesday night. The school department's Title IX and affirmative action coordinator, Dana Carver-Bialer, spearheaded the changes. "When I was tasked with really looking at this dress code policy, it felt important to me to do the...
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
