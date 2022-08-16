Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022
Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
WSFA
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
wbrc.com
Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
Reward of up to $20,000 now offered in May shooting death of UAB researcher in Birmingham
It’s been nearly three months since a UAB researcher was killed just after he finished walking his dog, and his family is pleading for anyone with information to come forward. A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information that leads police to the killer of...
City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
RELATED PEOPLE
5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area
We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper
Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for June
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from June 1-30: -Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 82. -McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 6/1/22; 84/. -Burger King #21983; 5076 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 84. -Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 6/30/22; 85. -Momma’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bham Now
7 New and Coming Soon home listings across Birmingham—Aug. 19-21
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 7 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
thecutoffnews.com
The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama
The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City. Investigators now saying the stolen vehicles are now playing a large role in exhibition driving. “These Challengers, Chargers and Camaros. The most stolen car in Birmingham right now is the Challenger....
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
wbrc.com
Police: Calera church vandalized, burglarized multiple times by suspect with long criminal record
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police say they have arrested a man with a lengthy criminal record after a church was burglarized and vandalized. In a social media post, police say Hope Mountain Church was hit multiple times over the past week. Police say they installed electronic monitoring equipment at...
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Comments / 0