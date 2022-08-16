ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 14, 2022

Second suspect sought after fatal attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park. One person was shot and killed Sunday morning during an attempted robbery on a National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 15. Vehicle of interest sought...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City Walk unfolding new security measures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman’s car stolen while dog was inside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Australian Shepherd named Moma is very happy to be back with her owner. She had a pretty scary car ride from Avondale all the way to Tuscaloosa after someone stole her owner’s car while she was still inside of it. Moma’s owner, Ellen Berryhill...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

City and county officials speak on ways to recoup loss from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A $14 million deficit from World Games remains as CEO Nick Sellers says vendors, venues and performers have not been paid for their services. Councilor Darrell O’Quinn told us Tuesday night the council can pull $5 million from the city’s $180 million reserve. Jefferson County Commissioner Joe Knight said it is […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area

We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Cullman Daily News

The Family Feud Between Attorneys Is Growing Deeper

Following a Protection From Abuse and Restraining order filed against Cullman Attorney Kimberly Drake by Jefferson County Attorney Stewart Springer, Attorney Thomas Drake, Kimberly’s husband, filed a lawsuit Thursday afternoon against Springer in the amount of $50,000,000 for her damages and injuries; plus punitive damages. Drake filed the complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Case number 01-CV-2022-902445.00.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Restaurant scores for June

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from June 1-30: -Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 82. -McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 6/1/22; 84/. -Burger King #21983; 5076 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 84. -Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 6/30/22; 85. -Momma’s...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

$1,000 reward offered for info on Talladega homicide

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information about a Talladega shooting that killed a local woman last month. On July 28, Talladega Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Brignoli Street on a call of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a 30-year-old Black […]
TALLADEGA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The City of Hueytown Aquires 850 Acres From The University Of Alabama

The City of Hueytown closed on acquiring 850 acres from The University of Alabama Board of Trustees on June 29, 2022. For Mayor Steve Ware and the council, this represents a tremendous investment in Hueytowns future and the culmination of negotiations that began in December 2020 when the property was posted for clearcutting timber.
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Stolen cars playing large role in exhibition driving epidemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Camaros, Challengers and Chargers are three of the most stolen cars in the Magic City. Investigators now saying the stolen vehicles are now playing a large role in exhibition driving. “These Challengers, Chargers and Camaros. The most stolen car in Birmingham right now is the Challenger....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County garbage collection services changing

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL

