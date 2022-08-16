Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Jasmine Lloyd to be featured at Music Speaks series
Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program, in conjunction with their collaborative partner, the Iredell Arts Council, announce the August Music Speaks event featuring Jasmine Lloyd. The event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Proverbs Class teaches respect, self-improvement, success
Respect, self-improvement and success were parts of the lesson plan as 18 students from the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont took part in the Proverbs Class taught by Dr. Charles Patton this summer. “We have a bond that forms through the class that allows kids to be kids,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Ted Budd talks agriculture, economy at Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner
While Ted Budd still lives on the farm he grew up on, he said, at the Iredell County Farm Bureau Legislative Dinner on Friday, that he himself wasn’t one. “You all have worked too hard to give away that title,” Budd said. “You all have worked way too hard, I took the easier job when I went to Washington D.C.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Family of 'A&T Four' respond to school being named after sit-in leaders
On Aug. 4, the A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T in Greensboro debuted a new logo and crest to go with its new name. The Guilford County Board of Education voted in April to rename the school in honor of the four A&T students who sat down at the whites-only lunch counter at the Woolworth’s in downtown Greensboro, launching the 1960 sit-in movement.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell ADA receives Judicial Partner of the Year Award
Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Floyd received the Judicial Partner of the Year Award from the Governor’s Highway Safety Program on Tuesday at the Raleigh Convention Center. Floyd was chosen from nominations submitted statewide. She specializes in prosecuting traffic fatality cases in the district attorney’s office for Iredell and Alexander counties.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Amity ARP Church to celebrate 175th anniversary
New Amity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 175th anniversary on Aug. 28. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. John Kimmons of Greensboro sharing the Gospel. The Rev. Dr. Earl Linderman and Erskine Seminary student Joshua Feimster will assist in the service. Feimster is a great-grandson of Abner and Isabella Feimster, forefathers of the church.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Performing Arts Live Iredell to kick off concert season Aug. 28
Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 concert season will begin with fun, music and celebration at the Statesville Civic Center on Aug. 28, from 5-9 p.m. Bring friends, dance and sing along with the Cindy and Randy Floyd Trio with Gene Pharr. This group has been entertaining audiences for 10...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: North Iredell vs Watauga volleyball
Scenes from Friday's volleyball showdown between North Iredell and Watauga. In a match featuring two of the top three teams in the West region of North Carolina, the Raiders prevailed in five sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-10). Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: South Iredell vs North Iredell football
Scenes from Thursday night's season opener between South Iredell and visiting North Iredell. The Vikings won 44-7.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Sheriff's Office announces promotions of two veteran deputies
Two veteran deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were recently promoted to leadership positions, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell announced. William “Bill” Hamby was promoted from major to chief deputy over the enforcement division and Troy Miller, previously a captain, is now the major over the Criminal Investigations Division, Campbell announced.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: West Iredell prevails in Pope’s debut as coach
CONOVER—West Iredell swept Newton-Conover in its season opener Wednesday, giving new head coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope her first victory. West Iredell won 25-4, 25-7, 25-14. The Warriors opened the first set by scoring the first 19 points. Keely West served four of her five aces during...
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: Lake Norman vs West Iredell
Scenes from Thursday night's game between Lake Norman and visiting West Iredell. The Wildcats won 55-0.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (9) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
2 varsity football games moved to today
Several Iredell County high school varsity football teams have moved their season openers up to tonight in an effort to dodge Friday’s forecasted inclement weather. South Iredell hosts North Iredell at 7:30 p.m. Lake Norman hosts West Iredell at 7:30 p.m. There are no changes at Statesville and Mooresville....
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Warriors, Blue Devils earn volleyball wins
CLAREMONT—Keely West served six aces and handed out 24 assists Thursday as West Iredell downed Bunker Hill in straight sets, winning 25-12, 25-12, 25-7. The Warriors improved to 2-0. Addison Gallyon registered 12 kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Capps added 11 kills. West Iredell’s JV picked up its first...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville turns the tables on Davie County
MOORESVILLE — A win to start a new season is always sweet, but what if a bit of revenge was added to that equation?. Mooresville was presented with that opportunity on Friday night, facing down a Davie County team that beat them handily last season. The Blue Devils took that opportunity and ran with it.
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for August 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark .
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville shuts out Carson in season debut
As Rydell Cowan’s first game as a head coach ended, he received a cool congratulations in celebration of his first career win at the hands of senior Titus Myers—an ice-cold Gatorade jug filled with water dumped on him. In addition to the bath, he gave his coach after...
