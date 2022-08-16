ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownville, ME

Z107.3

Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?

The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
ORLAND, ME
Z107.3

Yoshi In Brewer Will Be Under New Management This Fall

A few changes are coming to a popular Brewer restaurant!. One of the great things about working here in Brewer is all the fantastic places to grab a bite right near our studios, so it came as a great relief to hear that one of my favorites will still be around on those days when I want to grab some take out to bring home.
BREWER, ME
Z107.3

Take A Fall Foliage Ride On The Belfast & Moosehead Railroad

The most beautiful time of the year in Maine will be here before you know it. Just a personal opinion, but fall is my favorite time of the year. Crisp days, football, and of course, amazing foliage. There are people in many parts of the country that don't get to experience the beauty of the changing of the seasons in Maine, so I consider myself very lucky.
BELFAST, ME
Z107.3

Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland

A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
ORLAND, ME
Z107.3

Local CBS Affiliate To Add Extra Hour Of News To Their Station

For years, WABI TV5 has offered the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in their 4 PM programming slot. Ellen hit the airwaves in the fall of 2003. This past May, Ellen celebrated the airing of her final show. While WABI has been filling that slot with reruns and "Best Of" episodes of "Ellen", that will all change at the end of this month.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
PASSADUMKEAG, ME
Z107.3

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Have You Ever Heard of A Mythical Maine Creature Called the Boogawoofah?

Scaring kids is equal parts awesome, and probably a bad idea. Parents will tell their kids all manner of things to trick them or scare them. My mom used to say if we sung out the screen at night in summer, that we could call the fireflies. Never thinking for a second that it was coincidence that we make a noise and they flash their little bodies. I also went on my fair share of snork hunts. Same as a snipe hunt, if you're wondering. And yes, long before the Snorks cartoon was a thing, haha.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County

It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
AUBURN, ME
Z107.3

Anyone Else Having Trouble Getting Their Clynk Bags To Fit In the Kiosk?

That's a heck of a lot of bottles and cans. My wife just brought our Clynk bags back to Hannaford in Hampden last week. She often throws them in the car when she's headed to the transfer station. When she came back over the weekend, she was saying she had a hard time getting them to fit because the inside of the drop-off location was absolutely stuffed to the rafters with bags.
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

Kevin Bacon Shows Waterville Some Love On ‘The Tonight Show’

The actor was a little foggy on whether or not he had performed in the Pine Tree State before. Earlier this week, actor/musician Kevin Bacon stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote his new Peacock movie “They/Them”, but he also is out touring with his band, which recently played at the Waterville Opera House.
Z107.3

Carrier’s Mainely Lobster Bucksport Closed Today-Here’s Why

After I got off the air this morning, and did some ‘office stuff’ then I ran an errand, which upon completion had me thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster at Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask?...
Z107.3

Z107.3

