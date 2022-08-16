Read full article on original website
Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back
The huge wolf fish nearly bit the Maine fisherman as he grappled with it.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Maine fishermen catch incredibly rare blue lobster
A rare blue lobster was the catch of the day for a pair of fishermen who caught the creature off the coast of Maine. Luke Rand and his father, Mark, were fishing in the Casco Bay when they caught the bright blue lobster, which Luke said is a healthy-looking male. When the two fishermen showed the blue critter to a dealer, several tourists took photos of it because the creature was "not something that you see every day," Luke Rand told the Portland Press Herald.
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
There’s Nothing Quite as Ugly & Vicious as This Wolffish Caught in Maine
@jacob__knowles Replying to @vmenzone No tik tok this is not dangerous. We handle #seacreatures every day, we are #professionals #lobster #fishing #maine #207 #mainecheck # #mainelobster #seafood #ocean #lobstertok #fy #fyp #lobsterfishing #didyouknow #interesting #coolcatch #rare #rarefind #surprisecatch #wow #impressive ♬ Zombie Growls and Breathes Heavily - Blastwave FX.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
AOL Corp
SEE IT: Whale leaps on top of boat near Massachusetts in shocking video
A whale made quite a splash by leaping from the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shared by Boston news station NBC10 shows the massive mammal’s collision with the boat, which occurred Sunday morning near White Horse Beach in Plymouth.
Giant Ocean Sunfish Filmed in Gulf of Maine in Rare and Awesome Encounter
The ocean sunfish, considered a vulnerable species, can occasionally be seen sunbathing on its side.
Crucial clue missing from home of family who vanished on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING item could be a crucial clue as cops investigate why a family vanished a month ago after leaving for a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her two-year-old daughter, Lydia, were last seen by family on June 27. Jill's father Ron told Seacoastonline that a money jar containing...
Airplane part falls from sky, nearly hits man in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine - A metal object believed to have fallen from a trans-Atlantic jet came crashing down outside the Maine State House, landing with a loud bang just feet from a Capitol Police worker, officials said Monday.The Federal Aviation Administration was alerted Friday and returned to the State House on Monday as it investigated the object, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said. The metal hit with a loud bang on a slab of granite lining a cobblestone walkaway about 6 to 8 feet from a security screener - and came close to hitting the building itself, he said. "It definitely shocked him," the chief said. "He was walking back to the building and got quite a wakeup call." No one was hurt. The FAA believes the metal sleeve weighing 6 to 7 pounds came from a wing flap of a large passenger jet, he said. Airlines were notified, and all planes landed safely that day, Clancy said. The area where the airplane part crashed to the ground is usually busy when the Maine Legislature is in session, and it's routinely used for rallies, protests and press conferences, he said.
"River Dave," banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. - A hermit known as River Dave - whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave - has found a new home in Maine.David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. "The foundation needs repair work," Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. "It's just an old camp, but I enjoy working...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.
WATCH: Ford Bronco Stuck on Maine Sandbar Becomes Huge Party Sensation for a Weekend
As the saying goes, when life gives you a trapped SUV on a popular Maine shoreline, make a three-day beach party of out it… Or something like that. Back in April, some unlucky (or maybe just inexperienced) soul drove their Ford Bronco down to the water at Bar Harbor in Maine’s Acadia National Park. That was all fine and well when it was low tide, but once the water began to rise, the driver realized the difficult predicament they created. At first, folks tried to tow the SUV out of the water, but after several attempts, it was clear this was a job for professionals.
Has It Ever Snowed in August in New Hampshire or Maine?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW.
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
travelawaits.com
9 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine
A piece of quintessential Maine vacation includes beachy vibes, great food, antiquing, and, at the end of the day, glamping — a little luxurious camping spot to rest your head. Beautiful Kennebunk, Maine, is an enjoyable spot to relax and enjoy a quiet getaway stay. You may hear Kennebunk...
