Former NFL GM says Bears are not giving Justin Fields protection
Justin Fields is in for a tough year in the pocket, according to one former NFL GM. “Justin is a great talent but he may turn into David Carr," Mike Tannenbaum said on ESPN. "He has no chance of getting through 17 games.”. Ouch. Tannenbaum gave zero credit to the...
Matt Forte on Roquan situation: 'The Bears are definitely cheap'
To Matt Forte, players have to hold strong in contract negotiations because they're fighting for their "body and with your future and with your career." When it comes to Roquan Smith's ongoing contract fiasco with the Chicago Bears, Forte believes Smith is doing the right thing. "I respect him standing...
2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL・
After 'distasteful' contract process, Roquan will bet on himself
LAKE FOREST – Just like that, Roquan Smith’s contract hold-in is over. The Bears star linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall. Smith participated in individual drills during the 70-minute practice, his first participation since mandatory minicamp. The 25-year-old Smith spoke with the media afterward for the...
Roquan explains decision to make 'emotional' trade request
LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith surprised everyone on Aug. 9 when he dropped a trade request hours before the Bears were set to host Family Fest at Soldier Field. After being a hold-in at training camp for the past nine days, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall following what he called a “distasteful” contract process with the Bears. That process ended without resolution. Smith plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may after the season.
Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him
MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
Brisker injured hand, team hopes he can play Week 1
Jaquan Brisker will miss some time with a hand injury, according to Matt Eberflus. The Bears head coach said there’s no timetable for the starting safety to return to the field, but the team is hopeful he can be ready before Week 1. According to Ian Rapoport, Brisker underwent...
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom stick with 1s at practice
Just when it started to look like the Bears had settled on an offensive combination they liked, they went back to the drawing board. When the team returned to practice on Saturday, they stuck with the lineup, moving left to right, of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom. There had been speculation that Borom only played starting right tackle against the Seahawks since Riley Reiff had been held out of the game, but after Saturday’s practice praised Borom, and refuted that thinking in the process.
How to watch Bears vs. Seahawks: Live stream, TV channel, start time
The Chicago Bears are set to take the field, just five days after their victory in the preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bears head to Seattle to face the Seahawks Thursday night, with coach Matt Eberflus planning to play his starters only six to 10 snaps due to the short turnaround.
Deshaun Watson to miss Browns' remaining preseason games
Deshaun Watson will not be stepping onto an NFL field until December. The Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension on Thursday, preventing him from making his regular season debut until Dec. 4 for a Week 13 contest against his former team, the Houston Texans. The ban doesn’t take effect until Aug. 30, when NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players, so Watson is permitted to play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games.
Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice
Roquan Smith returned to Bears practice on Saturday, ending his training camp hold-in. He and Ryan Poles were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, but Smith said negotiations are done, so he's focusing on the upcoming season now. "I'm betting on myself," Smith said. Smith...
What we learned in Bears' 27-11 preseason win vs. Seahawks
SEATTLE – Break up the (preseason) Bears. For the second time in five days, Matt Eberflus’ team came away victorious in the preseason, beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 on Thursday at Lumen Field. Justin Fields and the offense played just one series but put points on the board...
Eberflus explains why he didn't challenge Coutler catch
The preseason isn’t just for the players to install their scheme, or to fight for a roster spot, it’s for the coaches too. They work on communication, and practice various scenarios, like whether they’re going to go for it on fourth down at the 50-yard line, and whether or not to throw a challenge flag. After the Bears’ second preseason game, Matt Eberflus and his team will have to do some self-scouting in the latter department.
Seahawks fan holds up ‘We need Jimmy G’ sign in preseason game
What a timeline the NFL world has come to. Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers have made it perfectly clear that 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance is the No. 1 quarterback moving forward, but Jimmy Garoppolo still has not been traded. There are still some teams that...
Former NFL QB says this season is 'step back' for Justin Fields
This season will prove to a fatalistic season for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, according to one former NFL quarterback. "I think it's a step back, candidly," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. "I don't think it's a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL."
Stroman wants to finish career with Cubs: 'It’s special’
As Marcus Stroman walked toward the Cubs dugout to the tune of a standing ovation Saturday, he looked up at the Wrigley Field crowd and showed it love back. Stroman — who was departing the game after 7 2/3 strong innings — pumped his hand into his glove and showed passion toward the 35,994 in attendance.
Jenkins knows he must 'ramp up process' to become RG Bears need
SEATTLE – The start of his career has taught Teven Jenkins the hard truths of the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are drafted -- you’re either produce or you get left behind. Jenkins knows that no one will care that Thursday night...
Why Madrigal's infield hit among Cubs' biggest of year
If it looked in Friday’s first inning like Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal was a different man, a new man, a healed man — a running man — then maybe it’s because he is. All of the above. The reputed hit-machine and former No. 4 overall...
Bears rookie Gordon plans to build off debut on road to stardom
SEATTLE – Kyler Gordon remained on the field Thursday night long after his NFL preseason debut ended. The Bears had secured a 27-11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Gordon’s night ended in the second quarter after playing several series filled with good and bad moments. His teammates were all in the locker room dressing quickly for the trip back to Chicago. But Gordon, a Washington native, stayed out under the lights sharing once-in-a-lifetime moments with friends and family who came to see him realize his dream.
