Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan explains decision to make 'emotional' trade request

LAKE FOREST – Roquan Smith surprised everyone on Aug. 9 when he dropped a trade request hours before the Bears were set to host Family Fest at Soldier Field. After being a hold-in at training camp for the past nine days, the 25-year-old linebacker returned to practice Saturday at Halas Hall following what he called a “distasteful” contract process with the Bears. That process ended without resolution. Smith plans to play out the final year of his contract and let the chips fall where they may after the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Trea Turner: 'Mandatory' to know plan if Cubs want him

MILWAUKEE — Trea Turner has no significant connections to Chicago or the Cubs. He’s from Florida. His wife’s from New Jersey. They both went to college in North Carolina. And Wrigley Field amounted to flyover country when the star shortstop went from Washington to Los Angeles last summer in the trade that sent him and Max Scherzer to the Dodgers from the Nationals at the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Astros end the White Sox' win streak

Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom stick with 1s at practice

Just when it started to look like the Bears had settled on an offensive combination they liked, they went back to the drawing board. When the team returned to practice on Saturday, they stuck with the lineup, moving left to right, of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom. There had been speculation that Borom only played starting right tackle against the Seahawks since Riley Reiff had been held out of the game, but after Saturday’s practice praised Borom, and refuted that thinking in the process.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Deshaun Watson to miss Browns' remaining preseason games

Deshaun Watson will not be stepping onto an NFL field until December. The Cleveland Browns quarterback received an 11-game suspension on Thursday, preventing him from making his regular season debut until Dec. 4 for a Week 13 contest against his former team, the Houston Texans. The ban doesn’t take effect until Aug. 30, when NFL teams are required to cut their rosters to 53 players, so Watson is permitted to play in Cleveland’s final two preseason games.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice

Roquan Smith returned to Bears practice on Saturday, ending his training camp hold-in. He and Ryan Poles were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract extension, but Smith said negotiations are done, so he's focusing on the upcoming season now. "I'm betting on myself," Smith said. Smith...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus explains why he didn't challenge Coutler catch

The preseason isn’t just for the players to install their scheme, or to fight for a roster spot, it’s for the coaches too. They work on communication, and practice various scenarios, like whether they’re going to go for it on fourth down at the 50-yard line, and whether or not to throw a challenge flag. After the Bears’ second preseason game, Matt Eberflus and his team will have to do some self-scouting in the latter department.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Former NFL QB says this season is 'step back' for Justin Fields

This season will prove to a fatalistic season for the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields, according to one former NFL quarterback. "I think it's a step back, candidly," NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on the 25 Whistles podcast with Bobby Bones. "I don't think it's a year for Justin Fields and his development. They have the worst situation for a quarterback in the NFL."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookie Gordon plans to build off debut on road to stardom

SEATTLE – Kyler Gordon remained on the field Thursday night long after his NFL preseason debut ended. The Bears had secured a 27-11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Gordon’s night ended in the second quarter after playing several series filled with good and bad moments. His teammates were all in the locker room dressing quickly for the trip back to Chicago. But Gordon, a Washington native, stayed out under the lights sharing once-in-a-lifetime moments with friends and family who came to see him realize his dream.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

