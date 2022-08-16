Just when it started to look like the Bears had settled on an offensive combination they liked, they went back to the drawing board. When the team returned to practice on Saturday, they stuck with the lineup, moving left to right, of Braxton Jones, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Teven Jenkins, and Larry Borom. There had been speculation that Borom only played starting right tackle against the Seahawks since Riley Reiff had been held out of the game, but after Saturday’s practice praised Borom, and refuted that thinking in the process.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO