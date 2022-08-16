Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
YSU, local charity pass out food to 400 Valley homes
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University is launching a new initiative to help get students, faculty and alumni involved in the community. It is called Penguin Pulse. The program provides an opportunity to work with a variety of organizations in the Mahoning Valley. Saturday, about 60 volunteers from...
WYTV.com
2nd annual Black Cultural Weekend honors veterans
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The second annual Black Cultural Weekend is happening in downtown Youngstown this weekend. As a part of this event, organizers held a Purple Heart Ceremony to honor African Veteran Ancestors. Veterans were honored for their service to our country. There was an opening ceremony, invocation...
WYTV.com
Boardman boy continues to give back to first responders with lemonade stand
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re looking for a nice refreshing cup of lemonade Thursday, you’re in luck. A 12-year-old Boardman boy is holding a “First Aid Lemonade Stand” to give back to first responders. We first told you about William Thomas’ lemonade stand last...
WYTV.com
Local bank charged with too many false alarms
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The Grove City Police Department in Mercer County, Pennsylvania, has filed a charge against PNC Bank, 802 W. Main St., for “control of alarm devises for permitting more than nine false alarms in a 12-month period.”. The charges were filed on Aug. 12.
WYTV.com
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains’ life would be forever changed. “I thought it was a friend of mine bringing me a Christmas gift, and it was him, with the largest gun I ever saw, and he fired. I remember pivoting to the right, and I don’t remember feeling any pain in my arm but I remember feeling it in my back, and down I went, and I don’t remember anything after that,” Gains said.
WYTV.com
Canfield’s old gazebo comes down
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The old gazebo on Canfield’s Village Green came down Thursday. The demolition is making way for a new gazebo that the Rotary Club is putting in. “That gazebo has been there since 1965, it was in bad repair. So it feels real good to have it torn down and construction should start soon,” said Paul Sherba of the Canfield Rotary.
WYTV.com
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to the Farmer’s Bank in Cortland to enact his Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program yesterday. Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event. To date,...
WYTV.com
East Palestine gets $250K for waterline replacement
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — The Village of East Palestine is receiving money for a waterline replacement project. The $250,000 grant comes from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The project will replace more than 18,000 feet of waterlines and help 155 businesses and more than 1,800 households in the village.
WYTV.com
Angels for Animals seeks vets, vet techs for 24/7 care
BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Angels for Animals wants to expand to offer around-the-clock care for your pets. However, staffing issues are a problem. Angels for Animals’ new wing is built and in use during the day. However, the goal is the best care for your animals 24/7.
WYTV.com
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun. Truckload after truckload of fill dirt was dumped at the site of the old Woodside Dam off of Meridian Road. Two years ago, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ordered the lake drained out...
WYTV.com
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An inmate at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center was taken to the hospital after an altercation with another inmate. It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m. According to prison officials, a correctional officer found two inmates in a physical altercation. Other facility staff were called and...
WYTV.com
Youngstown police investigate shootout on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police had Halleck Street on the north side of Youngstown blocked off after a shootout. Six cop cars were on the scene and police were searching a white car. There was one person in the back of a police cruiser talking to police. It started...
WYTV.com
Governor to visit Cortland this week
CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking a trip to Trumbull County Friday. The governor’s visit coincides with an announcement that he is increasing a law enforcement grant program from $58 million to $100 million. Cortland, along with other local departments, is enhancing initiatives to...
WYTV.com
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown. A driver crashed into a utility pole on New Road Friday afternoon and cut it in half. New Road was closed between Yolanda and Orkney Street so crews could clean up the scene, but is now open. Ohio Edison has been called to repair the pole.
WYTV.com
Why is Rolling Mills Bar & Grill being auctioned again?
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Three months ago, Rolling Mills Bar and Grill was sold at auction — or at least the owner thought it was sold at auction. As it turns out, the group which bought the place backed out of the deal and now it’s up for auction again.
WYTV.com
How will the $344M opioid settlement be spent in Trumbull County?
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Nine months ago, a jury in Cleveland Federal Court found that three major pharmacy chains had recklessly distributed pain pills in Trumbull and Lake counties. Wednesday, a federal judge announced the monetary settlement in the case and for both counties, it’ll mean a windfall well into the hundreds of millions. So, how will all that money be spent?
WYTV.com
Vehicle goes up in flames on Route 82 in Howland
HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) -A vehicle went up in flames along a road in Trumbull County. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Route 82 just before Howland Wilson Road. Traffic came to a complete standstill as the vehicle was burning. Traffic has since started...
WYTV.com
LGBTQ+ activism group named Hometown Hero
(WYTV) – For this week’s Hometown Hero, we didn’t choose just one person, but an organization: Full Spectrum Community Outreach. The LGBTQ+ activism group was started in 2016 by President Tim Bortner. Since then, it’s hosted several outreach events every year. Daniel Tirabassi, Vice President of...
WYTV.com
High school football camaraderie back at Golden Dawn in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Golden Dawn in Youngstown welcomed the Ursuline Fighting Irish to its tables Thursday night. It’s the first time Ursuline fans have been able to indulge in the tradition of pre-gaming for high school football at the Golden Dawn in five years. It closed in 2017 but reopened in March.
WYTV.com
Controlled water shutdown planned for Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Office announced a controlled water service shutdown for Brookfield. The shutdown is for emergency repairs. The controlled shutdown is planned to occur from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. The following areas will be without water for...
