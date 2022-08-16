ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia car dealer hopes CHIPS Act brings business 'back to normal'

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTWPi_0hJZxfU200

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The U.S. government recently passed the CHIPS and Science Act , which includes a $52 billion boost to the nation's semiconductor industry, which manufactures the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.

The bill could have a big impact in Central Virginia.

Shawn Hays, the general manager at MA's Colonial Chevrolet, called the semiconductor the most important thing in a vehicle other than the wheels and engine. He said the average car contained about 1,500 semiconductors, also known as chips.

"From the engine to this dashboard to the screens," he said.

WTVR


The majority of chip production has shifted overseas as U-S production dropped from 38 percent to 12 percent since 1990.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, low production combined with supply chain issues to hurt industries that use chips.

For Hays, that meant a lack of new cars and a switch to a used-car focus.

"When you don't have new cars, you have to get used cars. And when we go to buy used cars, if there's no new ones to replace the use when it drives, it's the old supply and demand," he said.

Now, with the CHIPs Act, the hope is to reverse course by investing billions into the field, including $39 billion in incentives for new or expanded manufacturing.

"It's a big investment, I hope it really spurs a lot more innovation," Jeff Smith, Chair of the Supply Chain Management Analytics Department at Virginia Commonwealth University, said.

Smith said while it made sense to outsource production, the U-S needed to be critical of what it does.

"To mitigate the global risk. And that's risk of security, its risk of supply," he said.

Key sponsors of the bill, including U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D - Virginia), hope it will create at least 12 new facilities.

WTVR

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D - Virginia) said Virginia could be among the states that get a semiconductor facility.

"Every state wants a part of this. The states that already have chip manufacturing are going to be in the front and Virginia does," he said.

A Micron facility is already up and running in Northern Virginia.

Henrico County's White Oak Technology Center is the site of a former plant that employed over 3,000 people before shutting down over 10 years ago.

County leaders said they're working with lawmakers to position themselves for a reboot.

"We've got the sites, we have the infrastructure, we have the tech park, we have a workforce that is incredibly talented," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said.

Smith said Virginia would likely need to invest more money into potential projects as the industry is an expensive one with constant development.

"You're going to have to consistently reinvest in those systems to stay at the front end of the advanced technology," he said.

Hays said it would take time for those plants to boost production and his industry is likely a year out from pre-pandemic levels. Still, he was excited at the prospect not only for his line of work, but for bringing jobs back to the U-S.

"I'm just looking forward to the point where we get back to normal," he said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) added it was working with the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin to attract semiconductor plants to Virginia.

"The Commonwealth has a leading semiconductor manufacturer, Micron Technology, Inc. located in Manassas, VA, and VEDP assisted with a significant capacity expansion in the Commonwealth in 2018 . Virginia is well-positioned to expand semiconductor manufacturing with world-class infrastructure, a top-tier workforce, and excellent schools to prepare the workers of tomorrow," said VEDP President and CEo Jason El Koubi in a statement. "Under Governor Youngkin’s leadership, Virginia has landed two new Fortune 500 headquarters, Boeing and Raytheon, as well as the North American manufacturing operations for the LEGO Group with the support of the Virginia General Assembly. Businesses are growing in Virginia, and we are investing in sites and site readiness and preparing a talent pipeline to successfully compete for additional manufacturing and semiconductor businesses for the Commonwealth."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 8

Related
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Virginia Farmers Get More Support for Winter Cover Crops

Enhanced financial incentives are being offered to Virginia growers willing to plant cover crops this fall through the Virginia Agricultural Cost-Share Program. The maximum per-acre payment for a nonharvestable rye cover crop has jumped from $60 to $90 per acre as part of a record $123 million earmarked for the cost-share program this fiscal year.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Supply, VA
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Henrico County, VA
Government
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kaine
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm

State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Used Cars#Automobile#Semiconductor Industry#Car Dealer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ma#Colonial Chevrolet#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
whatsupwoodbridge.com

Virtual urgent care services offered for free in Virginia

Virginia residents are getting the medical attention they need, even if they don’t have insurance. Lackey Virtual Urgent Care is offering free services across the Commonwealth, according to a release from Lackey Clinic. Through the healthcare center, community members can set up virtual appointments with volunteer doctors. “Our program...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Groups offer $1M in cannabis scholarships to Virginia students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At one point, getting an education in cannabis, also known as marijuana, was unheard of. “I think this is a period of change. I think this is a period of growth,” Dr. Bobby Vincent III said. Dr. Vincent is a cannabis pharmacist treating patients at...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy