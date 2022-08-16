ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Everything Descended Into Absolute Chaos:’ Oasis Photographer Reveals New Stories, Pics from ‘Be Here Now’ Cover Shoot

By Oscar Hartzog
 4 days ago
It’s been 25 years since we got one of rock and roll’s best album covers on Oasis Be Here Now . To celebrate the album’s quarter-century birthday, Sonic Editions has unearthed never-before-seen images from the Be Here Now cover photo shoot, and released the photos as limited-edition wall art .

Available for purchase at SonicEditions.com , the Oasis Be Here Now anniversary collection delivers behind-the-scenes images from the cover photo shoot, as well as three alternative cover images. These alternative album covers include a night shot of the trashed mansion pool scene, a black-and-white alternate, and a color shot. In behind-the-scenes photos, band members can be seen drinking and working on the next shot.

Shop the full Sonic Editions Be Here Now collection at SonicEditions.com , where prints start at $139 . When purchasing from Sonic Editions, you can choose between a black frame, a white frame, or just a print mount to put in your own frame.

Sonic Editions / Michael Spencer Jones


Buy:
Oasis Be Here Now x Sonic Editions
at
$139+

The Oasis Be Here Now anniversary collection photos all come courtesy of photographer Michael Spencer Jones, who shot the legendary album cover back in 1997. “The cover to Be Here Now was originally going to be a night shoot. Taking shots during the day was a backup plan, it was a long shoot,” Spencer Jones tells Rolling Stone . “The daytime session went well, but come evening time everything just descended into absolute chaos,” he says. “By 8 p.m., everyone was in the bar, there were school kids all over the set, and the lighting crew couldn’t start the generator. It was Alice in Wonderland meets Apocalypse Now .”

For the anniversary collection, Spencer Jones went back to the negatives from the 1997 photo shoot. “It’s great to revisit some of the shots and especially the nighttime version which I have restored for the 25th anniversary,” he says.

25 years later, the most memorable element of the Be Here Now cover is, of course, the sunken Rolls Royce in the swimming pool. This piece of the album cover was inspired by Keith Moon’s tale of sinking a Lincoln Continental in a swimming pool, which he told to Rolling Stone in 1972.

Sonic Editions / Michael Spencer Jones


Buy:
Oasis Be Here Now x Sonic Editions
at
$139+

“Whether or not Keith Moon drove a Rolls Royce, a Lincoln Continental, a Chrysler Wimbledon, or indeed any other car for that matter into a swimming pool and whether or not the pool had water in it at the time does not really matter,” says Spencer Jones. “The point is that whatever the scenario, it was a lavish statement of rock and roll excess, and was therefore a great basis for an album cover.”

Besides the Sonic Editions Be Here Now collection, Oasis fans can also celebrate the seminal album through this limited-edition two-record vinyl package , released in celebration of the album’s anniversary. This silver-colored vinyl edition is releasing on August 19, and can be pre-ordered on Amazon here for $39.98.

Amazon

Buy: Be Here Now Special-Edition Vinyl $39.98

Rolling Stone

Meet Andrew Tate, the Ex-Kickboxer Red-Pilling the Angry Young Men of America

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. Ever since Gamergate, there’s been a rapidly growing audience of disaffected young men rejected by society, desperately seeking for answers from the latest shaven, muscle-bound podcast guru. More often than not, this guru gives them a convenient scapegoat for their problems, telling them that the issue isn’t their lack of looks or money or empathy or talent or charisma, but women and/or minority groups and/or the liberal media. The latest figure to fill that slot? Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer turned reality TV star/cam-studio magnate who is now...
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

PJ Harvey Offers Lush Cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Who by Fire’

PJ Harvey and composer Tim Phillips have released a new cover Leonard Cohen’s “Who by Fire.” The ornately-arranged version was created for Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, whose executive producer and star Sharon Horgan sought Harvey out for the cover. “I thought of the words of ‘Who by Fire’ soon after the series was picked up and thought how perfect it would be,” Horgan recalled in a statement. “Pretty soon after that, I thought of Polly’s voice singing those words and asked Apple if we could make that happen. I had been a fan of Polly for years and was nervous when we Zoomed with her. I...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Offset Celebrates His High-Flying Success on New Single ‘5 4 3 2 1’

Offset has dropped a new single, “5 4 3 2 1,” along with a music video for the track. The hard-hitting song, the rapper’s first solo material in three years, was produced by Baby Keem and sees Offset boasting about his success with lines like, “I collect shoes and I don’t even wear ’em.” In the video, Offset hits a theme park in Paris. Clad in full Balenciaga, the rapper rides the high-flying swings and does the moonwalk across one of the amusements. Onlookers can be seen watching Offset with equal parts confusion and entertainment as he raps and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Welcome to the New Rolling Stone

It’s time for something new.  We’ve been remaking Rolling Stone to be faster, harder-hitting, and more vital. Now we’ve got a site to match that mission – highlighting the kind of world-class journalism, iconic imagery, and must-see videos that you’d expect from the bible of pop culture. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find on the new RollingStone.com: A homepage that spotlights the full range of what Rolling Stone has to offer – from our in-depth investigations to our exclusive events to our shows, streaming live on Twitch. Easier navigation so you can get the Rolling Stone material you want, in a hurry. A...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

How Kid Sister Became the Counselor Every Musician Deserves

You probably know Melissa Young as Kid Sister, who, in 2007, as a spritely Chicago MC earned a verse with the city’s burgeoning superstar, Kanye West, on her high-energy dance-rap track “Pro Nails.”  Today, she continues to make music; she recently appeared on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s boom-bap collab, Cheat Codes, and has seemed to earn credits as a contributor to esteemed Black-power-soul outfit Sault (“I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything,” she says when I ask her about her involvement with the group.) She’s been studying songwriting, avidly devouring books on composition, and compiling a list...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

A Heartbroken Peach PRC Gets Dragged Out of the Club in ‘Forever Drunk’ Video

Maybe getting this wasted isn’t always a great idea — even if you’re trying to heal from heartbreak. On Thursday, Peach PRC released the music video for her single “Forever Drunk.” The video follows the Australian pop star as she gets ready for a solo night out in an attempt to get over her ex. But everything goes wrong. “‘Forever Drunk’ looks back at my first heartbreak, when I thought this teenage relationship was all I had in my life, I had no family, I hated school, I didn’t think I was smart or talented,” Peach (born Sharlee Curnow) says...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Here’s Every Movie Playing on the Major Airlines Right Now

Preparing for an upcoming flight isn’t just limited to packing your clothes and toiletries — have you thought about how you’re going to keep yourself entertained? The idealist in all of us might say we’re gonna read that book we’ve been putting off, but depending on the length of your flight, that may be easier said than done. If it’s on the longer side, it can be easy to get distracted and start to really feel the minutes crawling by. The good news is that in recent years, in-flight entertainment has received a massive upgrade. From new releases to tentpole...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

