Edina, MN

New Edina Boosters president rallies community support

 4 days ago

Matt Dahlien was a good athlete for baseball and basketball teams at Edina High in the early 1990s and went on from his hometown to graduate from the University of Notre Dame. As an Edina sports dad the past few years, he watched his daughter Maddie become perhaps the greatest female athlete in Hornet history. She set a record by scoring 37 soccer goals in one season and won 10 medals in state track - five golds and five silvers.

Dahlien brings the perspective of an athlete and a parent to his new role as president of the Edina Athletic Boosters and is determined to continue offering the benefits both he and his daughter enjoyed as Hornet athletes.

Dahlien explained his passion for Edina High athletics: “Being an Edina resident most of my life, I felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me. I had an example of service set for me by my mom and dad, who volunteered untold amounts of time to the athletic associations my sister and I competed in. Those athletic experiences helped shape our lives, and because of my parents’ example, I was drawn to help the Edina Boosters once my oldest child entered high school.”

Matt Dahlien played for varsity coaches Larry Ronglien in basketball and Jim Luther in baseball. Both teams were highly successful during Dahlien’s time, in part because of talent, but also because of coaching and the energy the Boosters contributed to make the programs run smoothly.

Looking to the coming school year, Dahlien wants to generate a high level of Booster involvement. Edina is far and away Minnesota’s all-time leader with 196 state team championships going into the fall of 2022.

“Our No. 1 goal is to fund raise,” Dahlien said. “The Boosters’ primary source of funds are memberships.”

What are some of the best reasons to join the Boosters?

President Dahlien offered this short list:

• Live streaming of Edina sports events.

• The Sting Locker Magazine.

• Scholarships to select student-athletes.

• The annual Edina athletes breakfast.

• Coaches’ requests for specific needs.

• Availability of concessions at games.

• Homecoming activities.

• Major contributions for facilities needs, including scoreboards and renovations.

• Passes to varsity sports events.

• Priority for Boys State Hockey tickets, depending on membership level.

Income for the items listed above come mainly from six sources - memberships, advertising, sponsorships, concessions revenue, streaming revenue and general donations.

“We are looking for new Booster board members,” Dahlien said. Past Boosters presidents Dan Arom and Steve Bishop are helping Dahlien get ready for 2022-23 along with treasurer Scott Beuning and Edina activities director Troy Stein. The vice-president’s chair is currently open.

“Two years of COVID-19 cut into the Boosters’ fund-raising efforts,” Dahlien said, referring to a situation that was beyond the board’s control. “So membership is more important than ever this year. It is easy to become a member. Just go to edinaboosters.club to register. There are various levels for every type of support.”

Dahlien is very proud of the Edina tradition - proud that he was a part of it, proud that his daughter excelled and won a full-ride soccer scholarship to the University of North Carolina.

“196 state championships can’t be wrong,” he concluded. “Go Hornets!”

Edina, MN
196
Followers
341
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

