ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

‘Be a Goldfish’ With New ‘Ted Lasso’ Fisher-Price Little People Collector Set

By Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qwjy_0hJZx9W900

Get ready for game day with Fisher-Price’s latest collaboration, a new set of football stars, on and off the pitch — the Ted Lasso Little People Collector set. AFC Richmond fans rejoice, because you won’t even need to lace up your boots and grab your jersey to enjoy this limited-edition Little People Collector set. It’s already guaranteed to score.

The figure pack celebrates Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond gang ahead of their third season on Apple TV+ . This set includes six characters from the binge-worthy show at $29.99, with the dream team including Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya and, of course the sunny, mustache-bearing, head coach Ted Lasso himself.

Though told to “Be a goldfish,” Fisher-Price did not forget any details when creating these characters’ 2.5-inch figures. Ted wears his classic navy AFC Richmond sweater over a collared shirt, and Rebecca even has the signature pink box of the delicious biscuits Ted bakes her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFnCa_0hJZx9W900

Fisher-Price

Buy: Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set $29.99

Just like Ted loves locker rooms (they smell like potential), you can find plenty of easter eggs hidden through the set’s packaging. The brand says there are over 10 surprises in the pack, and while we won’t spoil all of them for you here, we’ll give you one: the Fisher-Price Little People lion and panda on Keeley’s phone is a reference to when she asks Ted and Rebecca if they’d rather be a lion or a panda.

This set comes from the Little People’s Collector Line, which has Fisher-Price taking celebrities, musicians, and characters from television and film and shrinking them down to kid-friendly toy size. If you want to expand your collection, you can also check out their Rolling Stones and Elvis Presley figures as the perfect addition to your merch shelf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v68EG_0hJZx9W900

Fisher-Price

Buy: Ted Lasso Little People Collector Set $29.99

Ted Lasso recently lead all comedy series with 20 Emmy nominations for its second season, so just like excited audiences of the show, you don’t need to be a football fan to get a kick out of this set. While the dream team is already selling out on sites like Walmart and Target, you can still buy the collector’s set on Amazon online now.

You can also catch the last installment of the series when Ted Lasso Season 3 drops sometime late 2022 — sign up for Apple TV+ now so you don’t miss all the action.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

C’mon Guys, Kanye West Isn’t Selling Clothes Out of Garbage Bags — They’re Obviously Construction Bags

Kanye West popped up on — where else? — Fox News to clear up some ostensible confusion about how he’s selling his new Yeezy Gap collection. The various items, the rapper/designer insisted, aren’t being sold out of large trash bags (even though that’s exactly what it looks like). They’re being sold out of large construction bags. According to reporter Eric Shawn, West rebuffed allegations that by selling his clothes out of the large bags, he was going full Mugato/“Derelicte” in Zoolander and mocking unhoused people. Instead, according to Shawn, Ye’s aim was to make clothing that was more egalitarian and...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Meet Andrew Tate, the Ex-Kickboxer Red-Pilling the Angry Young Men of America

Don’t Let This Flop is released Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher and more. Ever since Gamergate, there’s been a rapidly growing audience of disaffected young men rejected by society, desperately seeking for answers from the latest shaven, muscle-bound podcast guru. More often than not, this guru gives them a convenient scapegoat for their problems, telling them that the issue isn’t their lack of looks or money or empathy or talent or charisma, but women and/or minority groups and/or the liberal media. The latest figure to fill that slot? Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer turned reality TV star/cam-studio magnate who is now...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Katy Perry
Rolling Stone

Trump’s CFO Allen Weisselberg Will Implicate Trump Companies in Guilty Plea

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone. As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October. If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said. One of the sources said that while...
MANHATTAN, NY
Rolling Stone

Blackpink Unleash ‘Pink Venom’ on Comeback Single Ahead of New Album ‘Born Pink’

Blinks: the Born Pink era has officially commenced. On Thursday night, K-pop superstars Blackpink released “Pink Venom,” the lead single off their forthcoming album, Born Pink, out Sept. 16. The earworm starts with a voice chanting the group’s name, before exploding into a rap verse backed by a sticky electronic beat mixed with a Middle Eastern percussion and guitar sound — think OG Shakira mixed with a hint of Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It.” “I bring the pain like… This, that pink venom/This, that pink venom,” the group sings on the chorus. “Get’em, get’em, get’em/Straight till your dome like woah woah woah.” The song’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Alec Baldwin Was Worried Trump Supporters Might Attack Him After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin said he worried Donald Trump supporters might attack him after the former president’s comments on the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust last October. In a new interview with CNN, Baldwin recounted the fallout from the incident, during which he inadvertently discharged a loaded prop gun, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. Specifically, he mentioned an interview Trump gave in Dec. 2021, where the former president said of the shooting, “Did he do it on purpose? I don’t know I mean, you tell me.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Little People#Fisher Price#Goldfish#Afc Richmond
Rolling Stone

Anitta and Missy Elliott Check Into a Dream Hotel on Long-Awaited Mega-Collab ‘Lobby’

A few weeks ago, Anitta announced that she was preparing to drop the deluxe edition of her album Versions of Me, which would feature a few unreleased songs — including a huge, highly anticipated collab with the icon Missy Elliott. Even Anitta couldn’t contain her excitement: “I honestly can’t believe what’s happening right now,” she posted on her Instagram stories alongside a photo of the two of them together. Now, their song is finally here, and it’s a major moment. Sleek and upbeat, “Lobby” starts with Anitta’s bouncy chorus before Missy Elliott eventually takes over for a playful verse. The video,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged A$AP Relli Shooting

A$AP Rocky appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges he shot his former friend – an early member of the A$AP Mob – during a “heated discussion” on a Hollywood street last November. Prosecutors charged the Harlem rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, with two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm to assault Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli. Rolling Stone was first to report last week that Ephron was the alleged victim in the felony case and had filed a civil lawsuit against Mayers for assault, battery, negligence and intentional infliction of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

How Kid Sister Became the Counselor Every Musician Deserves

You probably know Melissa Young as Kid Sister, who, in 2007, as a spritely Chicago MC earned a verse with the city’s burgeoning superstar, Kanye West, on her high-energy dance-rap track “Pro Nails.”  Today, she continues to make music; she recently appeared on Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s boom-bap collab, Cheat Codes, and has seemed to earn credits as a contributor to esteemed Black-power-soul outfit Sault (“I’m not at liberty to say anything about anything,” she says when I ask her about her involvement with the group.) She’s been studying songwriting, avidly devouring books on composition, and compiling a list...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

A Heartbroken Peach PRC Gets Dragged Out of the Club in ‘Forever Drunk’ Video

Maybe getting this wasted isn’t always a great idea — even if you’re trying to heal from heartbreak. On Thursday, Peach PRC released the music video for her single “Forever Drunk.” The video follows the Australian pop star as she gets ready for a solo night out in an attempt to get over her ex. But everything goes wrong. “‘Forever Drunk’ looks back at my first heartbreak, when I thought this teenage relationship was all I had in my life, I had no family, I hated school, I didn’t think I was smart or talented,” Peach (born Sharlee Curnow) says...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Bill Paxton’s Family Settles Wrongful Death Suit With Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

The family of actor Bill Paxton has reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before he died on Feb. 25, 2017. According to a court filing obtained by the Associated Press, the suit was filed against Los Angeles hospital Cedars-Sinai Medical Center more than four years ago by Paxton’s wife, Louise Newbury, and their two children, James and Lydia. It had been scheduled to go to trial next month, however the settlement was agreed to in a filing with the Los Angeles Superior Court....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Usyk vs. Joshua 2 Live Stream: How to Watch the Boxing Fight Online

It isn’t just the big UFC 278 fight that’s happening tonight: boxing fans are in for a titanic rematch this weekend, with Anthony Joshua looking to reclaim the unified heavyweight championship from Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk beat Joshua by unanimous decision this past September, stripping Joshua of the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles. Both fighters are at the top of their game — Usyk is undefeated and Joshua has lost just twice — making the duo’s rematch one of the year’s biggest boxing events. Looking to watch Usyk vs. Joshua 2 live? Read on. Below is everything you need to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

MTV Puts Hip-Hop in the Lead With LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow as 2022 VMAs MCs

Three separate generations of hip-hop will join forces at the 2022 Video Music Awards as LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow come together to revamp the traditional hosting gig for the awards ceremony, scheduled for August 28 at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The trio will serve as MCs for the night, swapping out the traditional host title in a move MTV has described as “innovative and unique” compared to past shows. Last year, Doja Cat mixed up the hosting format with a fashion-forward take, rotating through five outfits on VMAs night, including the iconic Thom Browne worm dress. This...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time At Heated Hearing

Young Thug was denied bond yet again Thursday during a heated hearing in his RICO case where his lawyer suggested the Grammy-winning rapper is the subject of a law enforcement vendetta dating back to a 2015 drive-by shooting of Lil Wayne’s tour bus. Lead defense lawyer Brian Steel invoked the bullet-riddled bus after he told Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville that Young Thug, born Jeffery Williams, is a “role model” who should be “applauded” – not incarcerated — for overcoming extreme poverty and adversity to become a world-renowned artist. As he argued for his client to be released on stringent house...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

Welcome to the New Rolling Stone

It’s time for something new.  We’ve been remaking Rolling Stone to be faster, harder-hitting, and more vital. Now we’ve got a site to match that mission – highlighting the kind of world-class journalism, iconic imagery, and must-see videos that you’d expect from the bible of pop culture. Here’s a sample of what you’ll find on the new RollingStone.com: A homepage that spotlights the full range of what Rolling Stone has to offer – from our in-depth investigations to our exclusive events to our shows, streaming live on Twitch. Easier navigation so you can get the Rolling Stone material you want, in a hurry. A...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears Against Her ‘Coward’ Ex Kevin Federline

Nicki Minaj is not here for Kevin Federline’s nonsense. On the latest episode of her Queen Radio show, the rapper defended Britney Spears against Federline’s recent comments claiming that the pop singer’s sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are not comfortable being around her. “Do you understand what kind of a clown you have to be to be a whole grown fucking man and as soon as you see somebody happy and getting married and moving on and being free and feeling good in their own skin, to do the very thing that you know is going to attempt...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

73K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy