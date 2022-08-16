ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramona, CA

Suspect identified in killing of 59-year-old Ramona man

By Lyndsay Winkley
 4 days ago

A 29-year-old man was identified Monday as a suspect in the killing of a 59-year-old acquaintance in Ramona, sheriff's officials said.

Eduardo Contreras was initially taken into custody Aug. 5 on suspicion of drug possession. While in custody, Contreras was re-booked on several additional charges including murder, possessing a firearm as a felon and carrying a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Deputies found the victim, Jose Pilar Rojas, on Aug. 4 while investigating reports of a shooting at a home on La Brea Street near Day Street, officials said. Rojas, a Ramona resident, was in a side yard suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a hospital with grave injuries and died two days later.

The Sheriff's Department didn't say how investigators zeroed in on Contreras as a suspect, saying only that the man is an acquaintance of Rojas and his family. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

