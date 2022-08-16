A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...

POTUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO