Port Townsend, WA

Hazel65
3d ago

MEN (meaning the way they were BORN) should NOT be in a women’s locker room!! They can say or be whatever they want, but stay out of women’s locker rooms and bathrooms!!!!!!

WAKE UP America!
4d ago

There is no ‘safe space’ for women any longer. All a predator has to do is claim he’s a woman and there he will be!!!🤦🏻‍♀️

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

I’m sorry but if I know there’s a transgender individual in a room I’m changing and I will request that they leave the room. That’s my right as an individual privacy. It is totally shameful the way they attacked a senior citizen.

Washington Examiner

Protesters mob elderly woman who confronted transgender woman in locker room

Pro-transgender protesters infiltrated a press conference that was held in support of an 80-year-old woman who was banned from her local YMCA for confronting a biologically male employee who identifies as a transgender woman in the women's locker room. Julie Jaman spoke at the press conference Monday to defend her...
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Fox News

Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'

Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
Seattle, WA
Washington Society
Port Townsend, WA
Washington State
CBS News

Black firefighter alleges captain took group to racist party with display mocking Juneteenth holiday

A legal filing by a Black firefighter in western New York alleges he was pressured by a superior into going to a party that contained racist imagery. In a notice of claim filed Thursday, Jerrod Jones said the party occurred last month at a private home in a wealthy section of Rochester. He and two other firefighters attended after their captain, Jeffrey Krywy, allegedly told them they should all go to the party.
Dori Monson
The Independent

Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood

A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand a Full Investigation Into Woman Who Was Raising a Child in a Home Filled with Dead Dogs

New York State authorities recently found that a 32-year-old woman was raising her young son in a home filled with dead dogs. There were reports from people saying they could smell the rotting animals from 20-30 yards away. Officials who examined the home reported that her home “did not appear to be suitable for living — let alone a child.” Worst of all, the woman had a long history of harming animals but still was able to acquire and kill more.
Black Enterprise

A Black-Owned Barbershop In Portland, Oregon, Has Made It Into The National Register Of Historic Places

As part of an effort to recognize and protect Black history, a Black-owned barbershop in Portland, Oregon, has made it on the National Register Of Historic Places. Dean’s Beauty Salon and Barbershop, located in Northeast Portland, has been added to the register. Kimberly Brown hosted a community block party in front of the shop last month to celebrate the honor. The party also celebrated the shop founders, Brown’s grandparents Ben and Mary Rose Dean.
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

