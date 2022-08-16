ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park council pushes state, federal lawmakers to act in fight against gun violence

By Joe Coughlin
The Record North Shore
The Record North Shore
 4 days ago

Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children, according to the most recent data available (2020)

And as Rachel Jacoby — a Highland Park resident and gun-control advocate — pointed out to Highland Park trustees Tuesday night, a child’s ability to effect change is limited.

“My generation (Gen Z) cannot be the sole source of hope and change in our country,” Jacoby said. “Some of us can’t even vote, so we rely on you, our adults, our elected officials to pass laws to keep us safe.

“Vote like your lives depend on it, because ours do.”

The Highland Park City Council followed up the testimony of Jacoby and others with unanimous approval of a resolution calling for the United States and State of Illinois governments to expand gun-safety legislation to included — among other things — a ban on civilian access to assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and body armor.

The resolution also asks for federal and state laws that strengthen background checks of firearms purchasers, red-flag laws that can remove weapons from dangerous individuals, and consequences for illegal gun sellers.

Approval of the resolution was not a surprise. Highland Park is one of few Illinois suburbs that has a ban on assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Additionally, Mayor Nancy Rotering has been active and vocal in her pursuit of stronger gun legislation in the weeks since the mass shooting on July 4 in downtown Highland Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqWYE_0hJZwFGP00
Residents stand beside a memorial for the victims of the July 4 shooting in Highland Park. | The Record File Photo

Rotering has appeared in front of local, state and federal lawmakers — recently providing comments before the Lake County Board, which passed a similar resolution Aug. 9 — and on Tuesday night, she introduced the resolution to the council.

“Mass shootings are a uniquely American problem and Highland Park is not an island,” she said in her statement . “No community is safe until broader action is taken. … No city, town or village should have to endure the devastation and trauma of a mass shooting.”

A federal ban on assault weapons existed from 1994 until 2004, when it was allowed to expire. Since, proposed new versions of a similar band have died in Congress.

Currently, seven states and the District of Columbia have some level of ban on semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity ammunition cartridges. None of the states are located in the Midwest.

In Illinois, bills to ban assault weapons ( HB5522 and SB 2510 ) have welcomed new support in the weeks following the tragedy in Highland Park. Since July 4, the house bill has gained more than 50 new co-sponsors (including local lawmakers Reps. Robyn Gabel and Jennier Gong-Gershowitz), while the senate version has collected 15 new co-sponsors state senators (including Sens. Laura Fine and Julie Morrison).

No action, however, has been taken on either bill in months.

Rotering concluded her support of the call to action by saying it is just the beginning.

“Make no mistake, this is not where we end this fight to save lives,” she said. “We ask others to join us, and trade thoughts and prayers for action.”

The Record is a nonprofit, nonpartisan community newsroom that relies on reader support to fuel its independent local journalism.

Subscribe to The Record to fund responsible news coverage for your community.

Already a subscriber? You can make a tax-deductible donation at any time.

The post Highland Park council pushes state, federal lawmakers to act in fight against gun violence appeared first on The Record .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

City Council Approves SAFE-T Act Resolution

At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the group passed a resolution encouraging Illinois state legislators to work with community stakeholders and local law enforcement to “fix the remaining problems” with the SAFE-T Act. The measure specifically mentions concerns with “unreasonably limiting the imposition of cash bail for...
WSPY NEWS

Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police confiscate over 1,000 illegal guns over 46-day stretch

CHICAGO - During a 46-day stretch from mid-June to the end of July, Illinois State Police confiscated more than 1,000 illegally owned guns. This was a concentrated effort by the agency to reinforce firearm compliance. Troopers conducted 1,700 compliance checks, 25% of which were done in northern Illinois. In some...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’

SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker's cars burn

U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Morrison
Person
Robyn Gabel
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

5 wounded, 3 critically, in mass shooting in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are wounded following a mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood overnight. The shooting happened in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 12:01 a.m. Police said officers responded to multiple people shot and confirmed that five victims were shot. A 40-year-old female woman suffered multiple wounds to the body. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and a 38-year-old man was struck multiple times in the neck. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and a 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth. Both were transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.No Further Injuries were reported. A witness says nearly one hundred shots were fired. Our crews saw police using nearly that many evidence markers on the ground.One woman who lives nearby, who didn't want to be shown on camera, says she saw people running for their lives. "I just saw the rumbling, everybody running fear for their life. I got kids, so this is ridiculous. I know I'm getting out of Chicago," she said. No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Students at Chicago's Lindblom Academy to protest dismissal of beloved educator

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at one prestigious school on Chicago's South Side are preparing to begin the academic year by protesting.Many said they were blindsided as a longtime, well-respected educator was let go. CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to them about why they plan to fight back.As a back-to-school festival played out next to Lindblom Math and Science Academy in West Englewood, senior and student board President Shelby Holloway and classmates were prepping their own first-day back plans."We're going to try to pack this patio," Holloway said. "We're pretty much classifying it as a walkout."The plan to walk out after...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#City Council#Lawmakers#Firearms#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
CHICAGO READER

Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program explained

This story was originally published by City Bureau. Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot—one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the United States—plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
fox32chicago.com

Chicago area sisters face prison time for participating in Capitol riot

CHICAGO - Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse. Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns

Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
OAK PARK, IL
Injustice Watch

How eviction works in Cook County

For tenants in Cook County, eviction is a high-stakes but often-bewildering legal process. And unlike landlords, tenants typically lack attorneys to help them navigate it. Between 2010 and 2019, an average of just 11% of Chicago tenants facing eviction lawsuits had legal representation each year, compared to 81% of landlords, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Better Housing.
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Record North Shore

The Record North Shore

Wilmette, IL
330
Followers
194
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

The Record North Shore is a nonprofit newsroom that publishes credible, courageous, community-first journalism (local news, sports and features) for the northern suburbs of Chicago.

 https://www.therecordnorthshore.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy