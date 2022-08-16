ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

How a new Army cyber general got George Patton’s stars

When the newest commander of the Army cyber branch’s schoolhouse prepared his dress uniform on Thursday night ahead of his promotion to major general, he was clueless of the history lesson awaiting him. Now-Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton’s promotion to lead the Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Army to spend $21 million to rename 9 military bases

The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
ENTERPRISE, AL
MilitaryTimes

New Army recruiting ad continues crusade against civilian workforce

Calling all college seniors. Are you worried about having to wear a suit, fetch coffee and make copies in your first job post-graduation?. U.S. Army Recruiting Command would like you to consider an alternative: become a soldier. Its newest ad, “This Instead,” says that unlike civilians who enter the job...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army National Guard#National Guard Bureau#Army Times#The Army Guard#The#Active Guard Reserve
MilitaryTimes

Navy secretary reviews progress on meeting needs of sailors, Marines

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who recently passed the first-year milestone of this tenure, has messaged sailors, Marines and civilian workers with a review of the department’s progress toward meeting their needs. In an Aug. 9 department wide memo, exactly one year after he was sworn in, Del Toro...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

California Army post hasn’t had clean tap water for a week

Troops and families at remote Fort Hunter Liggett on California’s rugged Central Coast have been without clean drinking water in their taps since the evening of Aug. 11, when a routine water system maintenance check went wrong, cracking a valve and rupturing a 12-inch water main. Officials initially shut...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Navy offering ‘life-altering’ $115k of bonuses amid recruiting struggles

The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it is offering up to $115,000 in enlistment bonuses and loan repayment incentives for recruits in certain occupational ratings amid military-wide struggles with recruiting. “The maximum current enlistment bonus is $50,000, and the maximum loan repayment is $65,000,” Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy