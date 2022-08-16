Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MilitaryTimes
How a new Army cyber general got George Patton’s stars
When the newest commander of the Army cyber branch’s schoolhouse prepared his dress uniform on Thursday night ahead of his promotion to major general, he was clueless of the history lesson awaiting him. Now-Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton’s promotion to lead the Cyber Center of Excellence at Fort Gordon, Georgia,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army to spend $21 million to rename 9 military bases
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
MilitaryTimes
New Army recruiting ad continues crusade against civilian workforce
Calling all college seniors. Are you worried about having to wear a suit, fetch coffee and make copies in your first job post-graduation?. U.S. Army Recruiting Command would like you to consider an alternative: become a soldier. Its newest ad, “This Instead,” says that unlike civilians who enter the job...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two soldiers die on Yonah Mountain during 'weather-related' incident
Two members of the U.S. military were killed during a “weather-related” incident on Yonah Mountain where Ranger School students train on mountain warfare and rock climbing.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
MilitaryTimes
Navy secretary reviews progress on meeting needs of sailors, Marines
Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, who recently passed the first-year milestone of this tenure, has messaged sailors, Marines and civilian workers with a review of the department’s progress toward meeting their needs. In an Aug. 9 department wide memo, exactly one year after he was sworn in, Del Toro...
MilitaryTimes
California Army post hasn’t had clean tap water for a week
Troops and families at remote Fort Hunter Liggett on California’s rugged Central Coast have been without clean drinking water in their taps since the evening of Aug. 11, when a routine water system maintenance check went wrong, cracking a valve and rupturing a 12-inch water main. Officials initially shut...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Force grounds CV-22 Ospreys due to safety concerns
The U.S. Air Force has grounded all 52 of its CV-22 Osprey aircraft indefinitely after two safety incidents occurred in the past six weeks, Air Force Special Operations Command officials said Wednesday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy offering ‘life-altering’ $115k of bonuses amid recruiting struggles
The U.S. Navy announced Wednesday it is offering up to $115,000 in enlistment bonuses and loan repayment incentives for recruits in certain occupational ratings amid military-wide struggles with recruiting. “The maximum current enlistment bonus is $50,000, and the maximum loan repayment is $65,000,” Rear Adm. Lex Walker, Commander Navy Recruiting...
Comments / 0