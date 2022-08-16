ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento Police make human trafficking arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office made several arrests resulting from seven independent human trafficking investigations. The operation began in the first two weeks of August with the goal of combatting juvenile sex trafficking, according to police. Police said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Vallejo Thursday afternoon, the Vallejo Police Department said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 5:48 p.m. VPD officers found the victim, who is a Vallejo resident, with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken […]
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Person attacked with knife at Roseville business by employee

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department. At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police. Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Person found dead inside burning RV victim of homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person was found dead inside an RV that was on fire Friday afternoon.  According to police, officers went to  Brighton Avenue and Del Monte Avenue  for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found an RV on fire. The body was found inside the RV.  The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stockton minor arrested on weapons charges

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery. A 31-year-old-man told officers that […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Guns#Police Brutality#Black People#Violent Crime
kubaradio.com

Dog The Bounty Hunter Getting Tips On Disappearance Of NorCal Teen Kiely Rodni

(Nevada County, CA) — Dog the Bounty Hunter is getting tips on the disappearance of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni. Dog’s rep tells T-M-Z tipsters are offering vague clues and he’s also receiving a slew of emails from people who want him to get involved in the case. His rep says he’s reluctant to jump in because of the blowback he received in the Gabby Petito murder investigation.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Elk Grove-area high school student faces attempted homicide after attacking another student

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A teenager at an Elk Grove-area high school faces attempted homicide charges after attacking another student, officials said Wednesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said school officials at Monterey Trail High School called for medical assistance around 2 p.m. for a 15-year-old student who had trouble breathing. A parent of the child transported him to a hospital for treatment.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

18-year-old woman causes large power outage in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of Roseville experienced power outages Friday after a car crashed into a power pole near downtown, according to the Roseville Fire Department. At 12:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Vernon Street near 6th Street for reports of a vehicle colliding with a power pole. The Roseville Police Department […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store

One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. 
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Local Man for Illegal Residential Marijuana Grow Operation

Originally Published By: Rancho Cordova Police Department Facebook Page:. “RCPD is taking a proactive approach to identify and halt illegal marijuana cultivation to prevent illegal activity and nuisances for residents and businesses in the City of Rancho Cordova. According to the Rancho Cordova Municipal Code, up to six plants may be cultivated indoors in a private residence in the city. However, RCPD is seeing unsafe and illegal cultivation in residential and business areas that far exceeds this plant requirement.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Police arrest a man involved in Sacramento homicide

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, police officers from the West Sacramento Police Department found a dead woman in a transient camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, detectives arrested Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas at his home on Saturday. Ornelas […]
FOX40

Elk Grove man killed in I-5 collision

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision is being reported along Interstate 5 al Lambert Road by CHP South Sacramento, according to Caltrans. CHP South Sacramento has confirmed that a Elk Grove man died after being ejected from the vehicle. Reports state that the man last control of the wheel, rolled the vehicle and […]
ELK GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy