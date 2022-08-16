Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed after West Peoria stabbing
WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A woman is in jail after she allegedly stabbed two other people during an overnight dispute Saturday at a West Peoria bar. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were called to the Trolley Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria at 2:12 A.M. for what was described at the time as a triple-stabbing.
Police say Taylorville couple arrested for meth
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Taylorville Police Department made an arrest Saturday for a couple they said are in connection with meth distribution. TPD said they arrested James Assad, 50, and Brandi Hurley, 27, both from Taylorville. They said, “The Community Action Team with several arrests across the county picked up valuable information on this subject and his […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating shooting near Seibold and Oregon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday. Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
foxillinois.com
One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies man found in U-Haul
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body of a man found in a U-Haul at Willow Knolls Shopping Center Thursday. According to Harwood, they have identified the man as 32-year-old Zachary T. Rohman of Peoria. The autopsy was inconclusive at this time. There...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seeking Info On Rural Chapin Burglary Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department in an investigation of a recent burglary in Chapin. Between the hours of 10:30 pm and 11:30pm on Tuesday, an unknown suspect captured on video surveillance footage made entry into a...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police make shooting, aggravated battery arrest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Officers with the Peoria Police Department has made an arrest related to a shooting that occurred near Trewyn Avenue and Oregan Street at approximately 10:54 p.m. Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, police initially responded to the area on a four-round shot spotter,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
1470 WMBD
Four arrested following morning Peoria County stabbing
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. – Four people ended up getting arrested after Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a stabbing occurred at a home near the Peoria International Airport. Watkins says a 41-year-old male victim was taken to UnityPoint Methodist around 3:30 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing near Airport and...
Decatur man wanted for murder arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
Man arrested after attacking police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
1470 WMBD
Accused ‘serial rapist’ pleads not guilty
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria man accused by the Peoria County State’s Attorney of being a “serial rapist” has pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate DeMarquis Turner, 39, pleaded not guilty Thursday in three cases on charges of Criminal Sexual Assault. Turner is accused...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police asking for help identifying armed robbery suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help to identify an armed robbery suspect Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, the suspect claimed to have a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a building near the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane Sunday.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
foxillinois.com
Juvenile crime on the rise in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Juvenile crime appears to be on the rise in Springfield. The Springfield Police Department presented city crime data to the city council Tuesday night. The data found that juvenile crime and homicides are on the rise. Springfield resident Deena Dodson said she feels safe where...
1470 WMBD
State’s Attorney: ‘Serial rapist’ in custody
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County State’s Attorney calls him, “a serial rapist.”. Jodi Hoos says in a news release DeMarquis Turner, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, not two as previously reported, and remains jailed on a total of $1.25 million bond in the cases.
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
