4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
614now.com
After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening
Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
614now.com
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
columbusunderground.com
Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville
As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item
Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon
If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
Cbus Soul Fest celebrates Black culture at Bicentennial Park, Columbus Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons. The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live […]
FOXBusiness
Chick-fil-A testing first new breakfast item since 2017 in select cities
Fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has announced it is testing out a new "bold and bite-sized" breakfast item – the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. The four egg bites that come in every order – which the company says will be "baked in-house every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses" – will be available for a limited time in certain markets starting next Monday, Aug. 22.
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
614now.com
Popular barbecue chain closes Reynoldsburg eatery to build new location in the same spot
City Barbecue’s Reynold’s eatery is temporarily closed, and by the time it reopens an entirely new building will welcome customers. That’s because the eatery, located at 5979 E. Main St. in Reynoldsburg, is razing this location in order to construct a new one with a fresh, new look.
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Ohio Man Finds Pot in His Door Dash Order
This Columbus, Ohio man did not ask for a side of cannabis with his Door Dash order, but he got one. Columbus, Ohio law enforcement just released their police report about the pot delivery incident that took place on August 9th. The Door Dash customer took a picture of the bag of pot he found at the bottom of his food back next to his fork. Before he could call the police the food delivery driver came back for the weed according to ABC 6,
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
Columbus parents prepare for possible CEA strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 12-hour bargaining session between Columbus City Schools and the teachers union, the Columbus Education Association, a contract agreement has not been reached and a potential strike is imminent. NBC4’s Karina Cheung has talked to several parents these last few weeks and many have been hopeful that an agreement would […]
