4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

After roof collapse, Spaghetti Warehouse still ways away from reopening

Last spring, the popular Franklinton eatery Spaghetti Warehouse endured a partial collapse of its roof, and the eatery has been closed ever since. And while some uncertainty has surrounded the status of the building and the brand in the Columbus area, a Spaghetti Warehouse representative told 614now yesterday that the eatery still plans to reopen, however it likely won’t be anytime soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations

Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Recent Restaurant Closures in Grandview, Dublin & Clintonville

As of Thursday, August 18, Grandview’s CLEAVER, 1099 W. First Ave., has officially closed its doors. The meat-centric restaurant from the team behind the Butcher & Grocer made its debut in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, giving it a two-year run. “Simply and plainly put, there...
DUBLIN, OH
WDTN

Look inside: $1.5 million Ohio condo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine to make a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Would you like this for breakfast? Chick-fil-A testing new item

Chick-fil-A will be testing a new “bold and bite-sized” breakfast item, according to the company, one that combines eggs, cheese and sausage in bite-sized pieces. The Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites will come four to an order and will be baked in-house every morning, the company says. The bites will include eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and will be available for a limited time beginning Aug. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: Go on a Southern-Inspired Culinary Adventure at Subourbon

If memory serves, Alqueria was one of the first joints to introduce artisanal pork rinds to local eaters. While the dish is now more commonly seen on menus, at the time it seemed like such a conceptual wonder: It was striking that the puffs, usually found in the most downscale section of gas station snack shelves, could also appear as part of a thoughtful menu of comparatively upscale treats.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A testing first new breakfast item since 2017 in select cities

Fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has announced it is testing out a new "bold and bite-sized" breakfast item – the Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. The four egg bites that come in every order – which the company says will be "baked in-house every morning and are made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses" – will be available for a limited time in certain markets starting next Monday, Aug. 22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Intel will become Columbus' largest water user

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
K102.5

Ohio Man Finds Pot in His Door Dash Order

This Columbus, Ohio man did not ask for a side of cannabis with his Door Dash order, but he got one. Columbus, Ohio law enforcement just released their police report about the pot delivery incident that took place on August 9th. The Door Dash customer took a picture of the bag of pot he found at the bottom of his food back next to his fork. Before he could call the police the food delivery driver came back for the weed according to ABC 6,
COLUMBUS, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents prepare for possible CEA strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Despite a 12-hour bargaining session between Columbus City Schools and the teachers union, the Columbus Education Association, a contract agreement has not been reached and a potential strike is imminent.  NBC4’s Karina Cheung has talked to several parents these last few weeks and many have been hopeful that an agreement would […]
COLUMBUS, OH

