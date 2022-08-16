Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
Suspect says ‘something took control of him’ before stabbing 5-year-old in York County
Multiple people were stabbed in York County on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech.
Las Vegas man dies following crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Las Vegas man died on Aug. 19 following a crash on Interstate 76 eastbound in Cumberland County, according to state police. Pennsylvania State Trooper Joseph Harper responded to the scene at the Gettysburg Pike Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township around 4:10 p.m. last Friday. There, he found an overturned Penske box truck on the ramp.
WFMZ-TV Online
Driver charged in fatal wrong-way crash on Route 422
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. — The driver accused of causing a fatal crash on Route 422 in Berks County earlier this year has been arrested on multiple charges. Varun Kumar has been booked on charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and DUI, authorities announced Tuesday.
Lancaster County man charged with theft following copper-stealing incident: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with criminal trespassing and theft after allegedly stealing copper from burned houses. According to the Columbia Borough Police Department, on the morning of Friday, Aug. 19, police were dispatched to the 500 block of Locust Street for a report of a man stealing.
Box truck driver partially ejected, killed in Pa. Turnpike crash: state police
A Las Vegas man died Friday afternoon when the Penske box truck he was driving crashed on the Turnpike in Cumberland County, authorities said. Geoffrey Gallo, 65, crashed at about 4:09 p.m. on Interstate 76 east at the Gettysburg Interchange ramp in Upper Allen Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WGAL
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
Two alligators were allegedly stolen from a Lebanon County couple
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A couple in Lebanon County has taken to social media to find their allegedly stolen alligators. Brandy and Erik Gwynn posted on Facebook that their pet alligators, Cleo and Georgia, were stolen over the weekend from their enclosure. The alligators, both female, are described as three...
local21news.com
"Evil was in my backyard," York Co. man snaps killing 2, including 5-year-old: officials
HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. (WHP) — Disturbing new details in the heinous stabbing deaths of two people in southern York County. The suspect told police that he had an out-of-body experience that pushed him to stab four people in all, killing two, including a five-year-old girl. “They were a nice...
Two central Pa. men identified as victims of West Virginia plane crash: report
Two men who died in a plane crash in West Virginia were Lancaster County residents, according to reports. LancasterOnline said 32-year-old Dwayne K. Weaver and 30-year-old Wesley K. Martin have been identified by their families to the outlet as two of the three people on the plane at the time of the crash.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced in fatal Montgomery County crash; he also faces charges in double fatal North Whitehall wreck
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man has been sentenced in a crash that left a 63-year-old man in Montgomery County dead. Devon Lindeman was sentenced to four years and nine months to nine years in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Lindeman faced multiple charges, including homicide...
Police are investigating crash that killed motorcycle operator in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday night at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road in Manor Township. The crash occurred around 7:22 p.m., according to Manor Township Police. Emergency personnel dispatched to the scene...
Edgewood man invited to stay with family stabs child, her mom to death in Pa.
An Edgewood man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 5-year-old girl and her mother to death, inside their Pennsylvania home.
Motorcyclist killed in central Pa. crash over the weekend: coroner
A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a Saturday evening crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, authorities said. Ricardo Reyes, of Mount Joy, was driving a motorcycle that collided around 8:15 p.m. with a sedan in the area of Seitz and Manor Church roads in Manor Township, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
Dauphin County girl rescued from couple who lured her away via Instagram: police
A New York couple kidnapped a Dauphin County teenager last year after reaching out to her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup, court documents said. A 13-year-old girl’s mother reported her missing to Lower Swatara Township police after she’d been gone for several days in December 2021. The mother said her daughter had run away before, but usually came right back or was quickly found, Lower Swatara police said in an affidavit of probable cause.
37-year-old man died in multi-vehicle crash: coroner
A 37-year-old man from Dover Township died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Travis Schult was driving near the intersection of Route 30 and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township when he drove into another vehicle on Route 30, the coroner’s office reported.
wdac.com
Fatal Crash Investigation In York County
YORK COUNTY – A Saturday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. Authorities say 37-year-old Travis Schult of Dover Township hit a vehicle at the Route 30 and Trinity Road signal light in West Manchester Township while going westbound which set off a chain of events that impacted several vehicles. There were several vehicles and individuals involved. Their conditions were not known. It is not known what caused Schult to lose control and cause the crash. An autopsy has been conducted, but final results are pending. West Manchester Township Police are investigating.
Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township. First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20. There is no word...
