Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her
It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Bloodied ultramarathon runner shares video moments after he was attacked by a coyote on a 150-mile run
An ultramarathon runner known for his international adventures has been attacked much closer to home by a coyote in California – comparing the incident to tussling with a shark.Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a nighttime Instagram video to describe the alleged attack near the Golden Gate bridge, his face bloodied.“I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote,” he says in the video, posted last week. That was a first.“It knocked me over and, thankfully, I’m running with poles, so I whacked it and it ran away.”He described that attack as “kind of brutal,” adding:...
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
Seal breaks into New Zealand home, traumatises cat and hangs out on couch
Young fur seal slipped into marine biologist’s home through a catflap before spending more than two hours inside
natureworldnews.com
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
dailyphew.com
Woman Shows Up To Clean An Abandoned House And Finds A Dog In The Attic
When a woman went to clean an abandoned house, she examined the attic to organize and clean it. When she did, she had a startling surprise when she discovered a dog that had been locked there for several days. When the dog was discovered to be imprisoned in the attic...
dailyphew.com
Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers
If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Moth Detected in the United States for the First Time; Authorities Ask to Report Further Moth Sightings
A giant moth with a wingspan the size of a human adult hand has been detected in United States for the first time, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The US agriculture agency asked residents to report further sightings of the moth, which is native to the forests of Asia.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
WATCH: Katmai National Park Tourists Wade Into Water To Take Selfies With Feeding Grizzly Bears
In video footage from 2018, tourists at Katmai National Park in Alaska waded into water to take selfies with feeding grizzly bears, certainly putting themselves in harm’s way. At least six grizzlies stand in the river, trying to catch any fish they spot in the rushing water. One man...
ohmymag.co.uk
A twice-abandoned dog ‘accidentally’ gets his home back; watch him reunite with his long-lost dad (VIDEO)
Goose has been through a lot since he was born. An injury, a missing ear, and two failed adoptions. No wonder he was howling all the time. But this pup got his happy ending, at last, when his dad, absolutely by accident, found his way back to him. Watch Goose stop his loud grieving as he sees his long-lost owner again.
dailyphew.com
Paralyzed Dog Lives On The Streets Alone, Until One Stranger Changes Everything
This dog with special needs has been on one incredible journey. Cleo originally lived in Egypt as a stray dog. When she was just a puppy she was hit by a car and her back legs were paralyzed. Somehow she managed to survive on the streets, but she was beaten...
Video of Dogs Seeing Owner After 18 Months Away Has Viewers 'Sobbing'
Sarah Keogh surprised her dogs after spending a year and a half in Australia, and their reaction to her return did not disappoint.
Black Bear Caught on Trail Cam Walking on Its Hind Legs Like a Human: VIDEO
Nature is always full of surprises. The great outdoors will likely always contain a mystery or two, just look at the humble black bear. These creatures are dangerous but funny. Apex predators but also playful. And, they have given humans plenty to laugh about and lots to worry about as well. It’s just the contradictory nature of the animal that makes it so great.
natureworldnews.com
5th Set of Human Remains Found as Water Levels in Lake Mead Continues to Drop
The fifth set of human remains was discovered in Lake Mead due to historically low water levels. The reservoir's beach region has located yet another set of skeleton remains, adding to the growing list of ghastly finds made due to the Colorado River and lake's deteriorating drought. Grim Finding. Officials...
