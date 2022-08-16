An ultramarathon runner known for his international adventures has been attacked much closer to home by a coyote in California – comparing the incident to tussling with a shark.Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a nighttime Instagram video to describe the alleged attack near the Golden Gate bridge, his face bloodied.“I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote,” he says in the video, posted last week. That was a first.“It knocked me over and, thankfully, I’m running with poles, so I whacked it and it ran away.”He described that attack as “kind of brutal,” adding:...

