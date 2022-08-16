ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MO

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Bloodied ultramarathon runner shares video moments after he was attacked by a coyote on a 150-mile run

An ultramarathon runner known for his international adventures has been attacked much closer to home by a coyote in California – comparing the incident to tussling with a shark.Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a nighttime Instagram video to describe the alleged attack near the Golden Gate bridge, his face bloodied.“I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote,” he says in the video, posted last week. That was a first.“It knocked me over and, thankfully, I’m running with poles, so I whacked it and it ran away.”He described that attack as “kind of brutal,” adding:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
dailyphew.com

Dog Abandoned In A Parking Lot Does Not Stop Hugging His Rescuers

If there is one thing about the handsome Clarence that stands out, it is that he treats others with a lot of affection in the hopes that they would return the favor. This adorable golden retriever mix who is 4 years old has just one goal in mind: to embrace everyone he encounters and win their hearts.
PETS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Black Bear Caught on Trail Cam Walking on Its Hind Legs Like a Human: VIDEO

Nature is always full of surprises. The great outdoors will likely always contain a mystery or two, just look at the humble black bear. These creatures are dangerous but funny. Apex predators but also playful. And, they have given humans plenty to laugh about and lots to worry about as well. It’s just the contradictory nature of the animal that makes it so great.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

5th Set of Human Remains Found as Water Levels in Lake Mead Continues to Drop

The fifth set of human remains was discovered in Lake Mead due to historically low water levels. The reservoir's beach region has located yet another set of skeleton remains, adding to the growing list of ghastly finds made due to the Colorado River and lake's deteriorating drought. Grim Finding. Officials...
SCIENCE

