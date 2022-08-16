ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

WDW News Today

15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

New Classic Monsters Lunch Boxes at Universal Studios Hollywood

These retro tin lunch boxes feature the classic Universal Monsters, paying homage to the movies that gave the film studio its start. The front and back sides of this lunch box showcase iconic scenes from the classic monster movie, “The Mummy.”. The top and sides of this lunch box...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood

Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

CSL Portrait Experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Increasing by $300

The CSL Portrait Experience, a private PhotoPass session at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will be increasing by $300. CSL stands for Chandrila Star Line, which is the company that operates the Halcyon. The portrait experience lets you and/or your entire group capture your “Star Wars” looks at various locations on the Halcyon during a 30-minute session. The introductory rate since Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launched six months ago was $99. Starting October 17, sessions will be $399.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Italian Sausage Dog from Refreshment Corner at Disneyland

We’re in the dog days of summer, and that means it’s time for a new offering at Refreshment Corner in Disneyland: the Italian Sausage Dog!. A display of the sandwich can be found at the counter service eatery, next to a sign for the Rocket Soda. You can...
ANIMALS
WDW News Today

All August Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

If you were hoping to get your spook on this month at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you may have to wait until September as the final date in August has at last sold out to guests, along with the day before Halloween. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Raise your hammer and then store it inside this Thor Loungefly mini backpack, now available at Universal Studios Florida. Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack – $82. The backpack resembles Thor’s blue and gold armor from “Thor: Love...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT

Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
VISUAL ART
WDW News Today

New Avengers Balloon Available at Downtown Disney District

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Avengers balloon is available at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort. A light-up version of the balloon is $17, while a regular version is $14. The balloon is green with a transparent outer layer. It...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles. Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Char Siu Chicken Tip-Yip Drumsticks From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is serving up some new char siu chicken tip-yip drumsticks. Read our review below. You can see our video review of this dish and all the other new flavors that hit the resort this week on our YouTube channel, or by clicking the video below. And keep scrolling for more photos and our full review:
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
LIFESTYLE

