WDW News Today
New Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet and Vineyard Vines Tote Bag Debut
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The elegance of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is captured in two new items now available at Curiouser Clothiers. Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Magnet – $14.99. Mickey and Minnie take in...
WDW News Today
15 Year-Old Boy Found Carrying Handgun Between Juice Boxes and Candy Bars at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Open, CSL Portrait Experience Price Hiked by $300, & More: Daily Recap (8/18/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 18, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Crocs, Apparel, and Stitch Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Halloween Crocs, apparel, and a Stitch plush have arrived at Disneyland Resort. We found these items in the Emporium and Pioneer Mercantile at Disneyland. Adult Halloween Tee – $29.99. This white tee features Mickey, Donald,...
WDW News Today
‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” was released 40 years ago, and to celebrate, Universal Studios Hollywood has released more 40th Anniversary items: a mug, plush, and shot glass featuring their favorite friendly alien. 40th Anniversary E.T. Mug – $17. This mug depicts several iconic scenes from the film. From the...
WDW News Today
New Classic Monsters Lunch Boxes at Universal Studios Hollywood
These retro tin lunch boxes feature the classic Universal Monsters, paying homage to the movies that gave the film studio its start. The front and back sides of this lunch box showcase iconic scenes from the classic monster movie, “The Mummy.”. The top and sides of this lunch box...
WDW News Today
New Minion Magnet Arrives for Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022 at Universal Studios Hollywood
Pass Member Appreciation Days have begun at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Pass Members can now get their hands on one of these: a Minion magnet!. The magnet features the iconic eye from a minion, as well as “Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member” across the top. These magnets are free to Pass Members! They can be claimed at the Universal Studios Store, and a current pass will be required.
WDW News Today
CSL Portrait Experience at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Increasing by $300
The CSL Portrait Experience, a private PhotoPass session at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, will be increasing by $300. CSL stands for Chandrila Star Line, which is the company that operates the Halcyon. The portrait experience lets you and/or your entire group capture your “Star Wars” looks at various locations on the Halcyon during a 30-minute session. The introductory rate since Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launched six months ago was $99. Starting October 17, sessions will be $399.
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Options Arrive, Halloween Crocs, Walt Disney World 15th Anniversary Shirts, Walls Up for Kona Cafe Refurbishment, and More: Daily Recap (8/17/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Italian Sausage Dog from Refreshment Corner at Disneyland
We’re in the dog days of summer, and that means it’s time for a new offering at Refreshment Corner in Disneyland: the Italian Sausage Dog!. A display of the sandwich can be found at the counter service eatery, next to a sign for the Rocket Soda. You can...
WDW News Today
All August Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
If you were hoping to get your spook on this month at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you may have to wait until September as the final date in August has at last sold out to guests, along with the day before Halloween. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date...
WDW News Today
New Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Universal Studios Florida
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Raise your hammer and then store it inside this Thor Loungefly mini backpack, now available at Universal Studios Florida. Thor Loungefly Mini Backpack – $82. The backpack resembles Thor’s blue and gold armor from “Thor: Love...
WDW News Today
Behind-The-Scenes Look at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana Rockwork at EPCOT
Imagineer Zach Riddley shared a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of rockwork in Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” at EPCOT. It was great to spend the day on our project site for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana – the new attraction coming to the World Nature neighborhood of EPCOT. Many years go into designing these experiences and nothing beats seeing the real thing in its own “state of becoming.” Our guests are following along on this work from the monorail above our site, so I thought it would be fun to share a few views with you from on the ground, right in the middle of the process.
WDW News Today
New Avengers Balloon Available at Downtown Disney District
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Avengers balloon is available at Downtown Disney District in Disneyland Resort. A light-up version of the balloon is $17, while a regular version is $14. The balloon is green with a transparent outer layer. It...
WDW News Today
Expedition Everest Unexpectedly Closed Today at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Expedition Everest is experiencing unexpected downtime at Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. Visitors are being notified by a pop-up in the My Disney Experience app with a message from the park’s Vice President, Sarah Riles. Riles’ message notes that the attraction will be unavailable today, and Cast Members are...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Char Siu Chicken Tip-Yip Drumsticks From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland is serving up some new char siu chicken tip-yip drumsticks. Read our review below. You can see our video review of this dish and all the other new flavors that hit the resort this week on our YouTube channel, or by clicking the video below. And keep scrolling for more photos and our full review:
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Vintage Beverages are Simple and Refreshing at BoardWalk Ice Cream on Disney’s BoardWalk
There’s a new way to cool off on Disney’s BoardWalk… or actually an old way, thanks to new vintage beverages at BoardWalk Ice Cream!. Three classic beverages that evoke old-fashioned diners have taken their place on the menu. Let’s get sipping and see how they are!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Spicy Asian-Style Dipping Sauce Now Available With Corn Dogs at Little Red Wagon in Disneyland
The Little Red Wagon on Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland is now offering spicy Asian-style dipping sauce with their hand-dipped corn dogs. A corn dog, which comes with a mandarin orange or small bag of chips, is $10.59. The sauce is an additional $1.69. You can see our video review...
WDW News Today
Wand Engraving Now Available for the First Time Ever at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wand engraving is now available in Gladrags Wizardwear at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Hollywood. For Pass Member Appreciation Days 2022, Pass Members can get their wand engraved for free. Otherwise, engraving is...
WDW News Today
New Star Wars Halloween Merchandise Including Mummy Grogu Plush and Droid Factory Figures at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Star Wars” Halloween merchandise, including a mummy Grogu plush and Droid Factory figures, is available at Disneyland Resort. Mummy Grogu Plush – $22.99. This Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian”) plush is...
