yourbasin.com
Stolen fuel on the rise
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Even though gas prices have dropped, fuel theft in Midland is on the rise. Triple A says gas prices in Texas have dropped more than 30 cents a gallon since June, but fuel stealing is still happening. Marco Diaz knows fuel stealing has been a...
Meet Persephone, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Persephone, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Persephone is the Greek goddess of the underworld and the wife of Hades, but here she has taken the form of a puppy who is looking for her forever home. She is...
OPD asks for help locating missing person
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman in Odessa. 79-year-old Helen Woods has a medical condition and was last seen in a 2012 red Buick LaCrosse on August 20 at 10:00 a.m. on Dixie and University. Contact the Odessa Police Department...
cbs7.com
Ector County tire shops experiencing tire scams
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Tire shops in Ector County have experienced scams in the past years, by people who are untraceable. One tire shop in West Odessa was recently scammed for over 50-thousand dollars.. Two weeks ago, Max Performance had a client purchase 80 tires, but little did they know,...
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
How Old Do Kids In Texas Have To Be To Legally Do These Four Things?
School is officially back in session for Midland, Odessa, and most surrounding cities. Moms and dads everywhere are more than likely breathing a huge sigh of relief. Finding a sitter during the summer months is no joke but now what about after school? Who will watch your littles for a couple of hours until you call it quits at the office at 5? Can you just leave them home alone for that amount of time? Is it even legal?
Now Open! New HTeaO Odessa Location Is Having Grand Opening!
Perfect timing! It's still HOT in the Permian Basin and we can all use a refreshing COLD drink! And, Odessa, it's HERE and now open! The newest HTeaO for the Permian Basin is having its Grand Opening!. HTeaO AT 3018 KERMIT HWY IN ODESSA IS NOW OPEN!. Odessa has already...
Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new...
cbs7.com
Midland County Tax Office closed due to maintenance
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland County Tax Office is closed until further notice due to maintenance issues caused by the rain. The facilities team is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. No further details are available at this time. CBS7 will update this story when the...
San Angelo LIVE!
Major Cartel Meth Distribution Ring Busted in Permian Basin
MIDLAND - Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 264 months in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector...
MPD investigating vehicle burglary
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of breaking into a vehicle. According to Crime Stoppers, on August 10, the man pictured below broke into a vehicle and stole a wallet. He then used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS […]
cbs7.com
UPDATE: A gas line rupture fire in Howard County is now under control
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -UPDATE: The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department tells CBS7 it was caused by a gas line rupture. A rig was nearby but was not damaged and the fire is under control. Three pickup trucks and two excavators burned in the fire, but no one was injured.
Odessa mom overcomes adversity, cooks up success
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa single mom Yvette Hernandez has come a long way and overcome some major obstacles. She says she went from being addicted to drugs to now running a successful food truck and growing catering business. And she says none of it would have been possible without a family that refused to […]
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Midland businesses open to proposed new downtown hotel
MIDLAND, Texas — A new hotel could be checking into downtown Midland, and they will be sharing the city with some neighbors. One neighbor could be Seth Streun, Midland native and owner of Lo. St. Books. "Just seeing all this life coming to downtown is really cool, and all...
cbs7.com
Midland home struck by lightning, catches fire
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland family tells CBS7′s Noe Ortega that around 8:30- 9 p.m. Wednesday their home in the 3600 block of Oakridge was struck by lightning and caught fire. The family says the home reignited around 1 a.m. Thursday. Which required Midland Fire Department to come...
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested last weekend after police said they were caught with a stolen vehicle. Melissa Lynn Adams, 31, has been charged with Evading Arrest and Theft of Property. Jarrod Lee Crenshaw, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information- he was […]
Midland Director of Non-Profit Foster Care Organization wants change
MIDLAND, Texas — One Accord For Kids is an organization in Midland that provides healing, permanency, and stability with the support of their community. Their mission is to transform lives in West Texas by strengthening families and connecting communities. Brandon Logan is the Executive Director of One Accord For...
18-wheeler rolled over at intersection of I-20 and Loop 250
MIDLAND, Texas — An 18 wheeler has rolled over this morning in Midland at the intersection of Loop 250 and I-20. This incident led to traffic delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess. At this time, we know that the crew was looking to turn over the 18 wheeler to its proper position.
Comments / 2