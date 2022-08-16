ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

Death Notices: Mohring, Ryan, Meeks, Jones, Addison

Here are death notices from Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. John Mohring, 78, of Riverton passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander. Per his request no funeral services will be held. Barbara Ryan, 86, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice...
Sports Update 08/18/22

This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest. schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. I’m Travis...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY

