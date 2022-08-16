ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi’s hottest singing trio needs your help tonight. Chapel Hart to perform for chance at America’s Got Talent finale.

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
This Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. Central, Poplarville’s own County music group Chapel Hart will compete against 11 other performers for a chance to get to America’s Got Talent finale.

Chapel Hart is drawing close to America’s Got Talent’s $1 million prize. They became a fan favorite after receiving a rare group Golden Buzzer, performing their original song that pays homage to Dolly Parton, “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

This time they’ll need the community’s help to move on to the next round since it is based on votes from viewers.

On behalf of the group, Danica Hart said, “I’ve never been more nervous and excited for a show, we are about to take it up a notch. If you’ve seen Chapel Hart you will definitely want to be watching tonight because we are turning up the heat hotter than ever before.”

Beginning on Aug. 9, 11 of the 55 different performers have been performing live for the next five weeks. Each week, two acts will advance to the finale based on fan votes, and the rest of the acts will be eliminated from the competition. The community can help vote Chapel Hart into the final round and bring them one step closer to $1 million prize.

The public can vote in two ways, either via the America’s Got Talent official app, available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or vote by visiting NBC.Com/AGTvote. All voting methods start at the beginning of the show and close the following day at 7 a.m. EST/ 4 a.m. PST.

Wanda Forman
4d ago

These ladies were way beyond AWESOME!!!!!! if they don't make it through, then something is wrong. Good luck, I will be pulling for you tonight!!!!

Charles
4d ago

I’ve live in Mississippi all my life,& I am quiet happy with Mississippi. Any state has positives,& negatives. We have a lot of trees, lakes, wildlife,& a lot of good stores. We are a agricultural state, lot of private good farmers,& independent businesses. We have freedom to worship our Lord,& Saviour. We also have a lot of Companies around,& more coming. We don’t have the Abundance of Crimes like Chicago, Washington D.C; California, Oregon, New York, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Washington State, Michigan,& others. We do Ave crimes, but much less,& want put up with crime. If, You want a better safer place to build Commercial Businesses,& Local Private Businesses, then I invite you to visit Mississippi,& even come to Grenada, Mississippi where I live. I support Mississippi Fully living here.

Janet Arredondo
4d ago

Trust they need no Help. They got this. no need to worry. this Trio have the Sound of Angel's.

