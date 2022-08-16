Read full article on original website
WITHROW: Arizona Offers a Roadmap to Better Educational Outcomes
In a significant victory for educational opportunity, Arizona has taken action to become an oasis for parents, students and teachers. On July 7, AZ Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2853 which enabled any family in the state to receive $6500 per year per child for “private school, homeschooling, micro schools, tutoring, or any other kinds of educational service that helps meet the needs of their students outside of the traditional public school system.” Several other states such as Texas and Florida (read: those that have experienced net migration inflows during the pandemic) have legislatures in various stages of expanding school choice as well. Connecticut would be wise to take note.
Following Drop In CMS Rating to 1 Star, Nathaniel Witherell Director of Nursing Resigns
Since July 27 when the Nathaniel Witherell’s rating from CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid) dropped to a single star the community has waited for the other shoe to drop. Last Friday, Deputy Director / Director of Nursing Nadia Benson, RN sent a letter to staff with the subject...
From Floppy Hats to Motorcycle Jackets: Nurses at Greenwich Hospital Upcycle Their Scrubs
A nursing team at Greenwich Hospital has turned in their scrubs for glamorous, green fashion. These talented innovators are upcycling material usually tossed in the garbage into sustainable couture, as well as more practical items for everyday use. Repurposing non-woven polypropylene textiles used to ship surgical instruments, the nurses design...
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
Ignacio Albistur, 89
Ignacio Albistur, of Greenwich, passed away August 18, 2022, at age 89. He was born in Pamplona, Spain on May 31, 1933 to Agustin & Josefa Albistur. He came to the United States in 1967 but returned to his native home many times over the years to visit his family.
GPD Reminder: Motor Scooters, Mopeds & Motorbikes Require a Driver’s License
The Greenwich Police Dept shared a post on Facebook this week about the increase in children riding motor-driven cycles, electric bikes, and electric foot scooters on town roads. Connecticut law defines Motor Driven Cycles as motor scooters, mopeds, or motorbikes with an engine size of less than 50cc and a...
DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street
On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
