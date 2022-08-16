ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

WITHROW: Arizona Offers a Roadmap to Better Educational Outcomes

In a significant victory for educational opportunity, Arizona has taken action to become an oasis for parents, students and teachers. On July 7, AZ Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2853 which enabled any family in the state to receive $6500 per year per child for “private school, homeschooling, micro schools, tutoring, or any other kinds of educational service that helps meet the needs of their students outside of the traditional public school system.” Several other states such as Texas and Florida (read: those that have experienced net migration inflows during the pandemic) have legislatures in various stages of expanding school choice as well. Connecticut would be wise to take note.
From Floppy Hats to Motorcycle Jackets: Nurses at Greenwich Hospital Upcycle Their Scrubs

A nursing team at Greenwich Hospital has turned in their scrubs for glamorous, green fashion. These talented innovators are upcycling material usually tossed in the garbage into sustainable couture, as well as more practical items for everyday use. Repurposing non-woven polypropylene textiles used to ship surgical instruments, the nurses design...
Governor Declares Stage 3 Drought Conditions for Parts of Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that at the recommendation of the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup, he is declaring a Stage 3 drought level for New London and Windham counties due to more serious conditions that are emerging in those areas. All other counties in Connecticut – Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland – will remain in Stage 2, as declared on July 14.
Ignacio Albistur, 89

Ignacio Albistur, of Greenwich, passed away August 18, 2022, at age 89. He was born in Pamplona, Spain on May 31, 1933 to Agustin & Josefa Albistur. He came to the United States in 1967 but returned to his native home many times over the years to visit his family.
DUI for Local Driver Who Crashed on North Street

On Aug 12, around 2:30am, Greenwich Police responded to the area of North Street and Andrews Road on a report of a crash. Police say that when they arrived they located a Jeep Wrangler driven by Thomas James Lewis, 21, of Greenwich, that was disabled off the roadway, having sustained heavy front end damage after colliding with bushes.
