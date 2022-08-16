ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria I.S.D added a new emergency guide to every campus

By A'Darius McCormick
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04L2G5_0hJZtMKr00

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria I.S.D. added a new emergency response guide to every classroom in the district this school year to better secure campuses.

The new emergency guide mapped out a plan to display how teachers should respond in an emergency. Also, each classroom has a phone available.

Victoria I.S.D.’s Sherri Hathaway better explained the purpose of having phones in every class.

“All of our classrooms for the first time will all have phones in their classrooms. So teachers, in case of any emergency, they don’t have to run down the hall and find an administrator or call the front desk,” Hathaway said. “They can very quickly grab their phone and make the decision to call 9-1-1, so that we have responders there as quickly as possible.”

In addition to the phones, Victoria I.S.D. added a new feature called “Let’s Talk” to the district’s website. With a simple click on the “Let’s Talk” icon, users can ask questions or report any concerns. The district said users will then receive a response within 24 hours.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Education
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Education
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Typo#9 1 1#Linus Covid#General Health#Rewritten
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. The one question I have been asked more than any other at the start of this school year is, “are the. campuses safe?” Imagine walking into the Victoria Fine Arts Center and finding the room stacked from floor to ceiling and wall to wall with documents. That image accurately describes what I see in my mind when asked this very simple question because the honest answer is, “it depends.” Please continue reading.
VICTORIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria College Board adopts budget, property tax rate

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria College’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to adopt the colleges operating budget and set the property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Following a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 15, the board set the property tax rate at 19.59 cents per $100 of taxable value. This is a decrease of nearly six percent from the current tax rate. The lower rate will increase VC’s revenue from property taxes an estimated three percent due to new property added to the tax roll this year.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

3 male subjects charged, arrested following aggravated robbery at local 7-Eleven

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 4:14 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 3302 Sam Houston Drive for reports of an aggravated robbery. Through investigation, officers discovered a subject entered the location and presented a handgun before stealing lottery tickets and cash. Security footage provided officials with a description of the offender...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Ganado ISD Superintendent releases statement following phone threat incident

GANADO, Texas – Ganado ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw, Ed.D. released the following statement on Thursday afternoon on Ganado ISD’s Facebook page:. At approximately 8:56 am, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, my office received a notification from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department concerning a phone threat called into a church located in close proximity of Ganado ISD campuses. Out of an abundance of caution, I initiated a district-wide lockdown of all campus buildings and facilities. At no time were students, staff, parents, or visitors under any threat during the lockdown procedures.
GANADO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent

VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy