POLITICO

What D.C. really thinks about Liz Truss

Should Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin take a drug test? That’s the claim of one member of Parliament in the coalition supporting her. After — shock, horror! — the 36-year-old leader was filmed at a private party drinking and dancing. Reality checks: What 30-something (or any other...
POLITICO

5 questions for Ron Wyden

And we’re back … with the latest installment of our regular Friday feature, The Future in Five Questions. Today, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) — chair of the Senate Finance Committee and member of the Senate Intelligence Committee — details his concerns around use of artificial intelligence and spyware, and warns of data privacy issues in the post-Roe world.
POLITICO

How cable TV pundits misread Trump’s legal troubles

FALL GUY — Donald Trump has of his advisers wind up asconvicted criminals, but none were as close to him for as long as Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer for the Trump Organization who pleaded guilty today to criminal tax fraud. Weisselberg’s plea comes at an especially...
POLITICO

Crypto pleads the First

Over the past 24 hours, a video of a bearded man crooning lines of computer code with the aid of an auto-tuner has achieved minor virality online. In addition to being amusing, the video gets to the crux of a momentous legal question hanging over the digital era: How does the First Amendment apply to computer code?
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
POLITICO

Biden’s coming Trump stump

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. If you’ve been following any number of Democratic operatives on Twitter the past few days, you...
POLITICO

Consider it an online bleu wave: Democrats have locked onto chicken wings to tout their fight against inflation.

"We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican Members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats on social media that have already led to at least one death and pose a danger to law enforcement officers across the United States. We urge you to take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement that appear on your company’s platforms."
POLITICO

Critical mineral miner hires Vela

CRITICAL MINERS LOBBY UP AHEAD OF BOON FROM RECONCILIATION BILL: A Missouri mining company that produces critical minerals used in electric vehicle batteries has hired former Rep. Filemon Vela of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld to help the company secure federal funding likely to flow more easily now that President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ climate spending package.
POLITICO

A Florida Gen Z candidate for Congress picked up two more key endorsements on Friday. The young generation is beginning to run for office.

POLITICO

U.S. sending new drones to Ukraine ahead of southern push

With help from Lawrence Ukenye, Nahal Toosi and Daniel Lippman. The Biden administration Friday announced it will send new weapons to Ukraine as part of a $775 million package, including new drones, armored vehicles and artillery. The shipments indicate that Washington and Kyiv expect hard fighting on the ground in the coming weeks — and not just the artillery tit-for-tat the world has witnessed for weeks.
POLITICO

Biden’s looming student loan crunch

ROCK AND A HARD PLACE — President Joe Biden has just 12 days to meet his self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to decide whether he’ll use executive action to forgive thousands of dollars in student loans for millions of Americans. The timing matters here: The president’s long-delayed decision is...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: McConnell pumps $28M into Ohio

THE UNEMPLOYMENT PICTURE — New jobless claims last week dipped slightly to 250,000, per new Labor Department data out today. It’s another indicator that the robust jobs market is holding pretty steady. More from the AP. WEISSELBERG PLEADS GUILTY — Longtime Trump Organization executive ALLEN WEISSELBERG pleaded guilty...
