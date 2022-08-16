Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A crash blocking lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A crash is blocking lanes along Interstate 75 near Sharonville, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The right two lanes along southbound I-75 between I-275 and Sharon Road are blocked due to a crash, according to...
WLWT 5
Police close section of Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg due to a vehicle fire
DALLASBURG, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle fire on Murdoch-Goshen Road near Dallasburg, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Hamilton Township Police announced on Twitter that they had closed the 14000 block of Murdoch-Goshen Rd. at...
Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross the road in East Westwood
Police suspect impairment played a role in the crash, and investigators are also looking if excessive speed played a role.
WLWT 5
Delays expected due to a blocked lane on I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Northbound I-71/75 is seeing delays after a disabled vehicle blocks the left lane near the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The vehicle was reported as disabled by the police at 5:50 p.m.
WLWT 5
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on Friday night
CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured after being struck by a car on Friday night. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, they responded to 3450 McHenry Avenue to investigate a serious injury crash. Police say that Claudette Davis, 61, was operating a 2003 Ford Explorer north...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
Fox 19
Woman rams vehicle into police cruisers after chase in Wilmington
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An early morning police chase ended with a suspect in custody after she rammed law enforcement cruisers. Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, Wilmington officers tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street. The female driver...
WLWT 5
One lane blocked on interstate in West End after a crash
CINCINNATI — The left lane is blocked on southbound I-75 in West End after a crash, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at 4:35 p.m. near the Ezzard Charles Drive exit. Traffic is moving slowly...
1 dead following fiery Miamisburg crash
The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.
Fox 19
Driver fleeing Villa Hills police falls 35 feet
VILLA HILLS, Ky (WXIX) - Villa Hills police say a man who caused a crash Wednesday night ran from the scene and fell 35 feet over a wall behind a shopping mall. Police say Nicholas Seissiger, 24, of Cincinnati, was driving westbound on Buttermilk Pike around 9:40 p.m. when he tried to make a right turn onto Grandview Drive.
WLWT 5
Mail theft concerns increase in northern Kentucky following theft of master key
COVINGTON, Ky. — Concerns surrounding mail security are high across greater Cincinnati following a robbery this week. The thief got away with a mailman's master key. The theft happened Wednesday morning on Hermes Avenue near W. 12th Street. The mailman told police he returned to his vehicle and a man, who had been watching him, ran up to him, grabbed his chain and demanded his keys.
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines...
WLWT 5
Police: Woman rams into two cruisers during pursuit in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody overnight Friday after leading officers on a pursuit through Wilmington, where police said she rammed into two cruisers. The Wilmington Police Department said it started around 12:58 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on North Wall Street near East Main Street.
Fox 19
Air Care transports driver who fled Crescent Springs crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a two-car crash from which one of the drivers fled Wednesday night, according to Crescent Springs police. The head-on crash happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Buttermilk Pike and Grandview Drive, according to Crescent Springs Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Dietz. The driver...
Fox 19
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
WLWT 5
1 person airlifted to the hospital following major crash on I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. A major crash that was blocking lanes along northbound I-75 in Liberty Township has been cleared by police. All lanes along the interstate are now open to regular traffic. One person has been airlifted to the hospital following a serious crash on I-75 Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
OSP: Man dies days after car crash in Brown County
PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has died nearly a week after a car crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 11:56 p.m. Aug. 12 on Meeker Road near Elm Corner Road. Highway patrol said 29-year-old Justin Faulkner, from Bethel, was pulling...
Fox 19
Man in critical condition after being hit by SUV in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old man is in the hospital after he was hit by an SUV as he attempted to cross a street in Westwood. Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deno Brandy, 56, was attempting to cross McHenry Avenue, near Brokaw Avenue, when he was hit by a 2003 Ford Explorer, the Cincinnati Police Department said.
WBKO
2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills. The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the restaurant. Two people were shot, according to police, both victims employees of the restaurant. EMS took them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where...
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
