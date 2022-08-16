Hempfield farmer Neil Palmer says that for 50 years his operation has been focused on growing fresh produce, which is sold at his own farm market. “This year, we have a little more than 20 acres of fresh vegetables,” said Palmer, a fourth-generation farmer. “For the most part, it’s been a matter of what the local community is interested in, but a key decision is the cash value of the crop.”

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO