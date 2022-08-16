Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano, Florida's Ron DeSantis focus on crime, pandemic closures at Pittsburgh rally
Over one thousand people attended a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening where Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats over rising crime rates and boasted about Republicans’ record for keeping schools open during the pandemic. DeSantis, who has been floated as a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We need Wolf's stimulus checks
Pennsylvania citizens: I am writing to prompt you to write or call your state senator and representative regarding the $2,000 stimulus checks Gov. Tom Wolf wishes to give all Pennsylvania citizens. Wolf would like to give every Pennsylvania citizen who makes $80,000 or less a check for $2,000. I wrote...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield hires 3 part-time school officers
Three new school officers are joining the Hempfield Area School District this year. In all, 14 officers will serve at Hempfield schools, said Bob Reger, director of human resources. Members of the Hempfield Area School Board unanimously voted to hire the three new part-time officers during Monday’s meeting. According...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Commissioners approve settlement of federal lawsuit filed by former inmate
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved a $2,500 payment to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a former prison inmate who claimed he was mistreated at the Hempfield facility. Christopher Batch, 33, of Pittsburgh contended that while incarcerated in 2019 guards and other staff at the county prison mishandled his...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sweet corn, tomatoes are foundation for more diverse offerings from Western Pa. farmers
Hempfield farmer Neil Palmer says that for 50 years his operation has been focused on growing fresh produce, which is sold at his own farm market. “This year, we have a little more than 20 acres of fresh vegetables,” said Palmer, a fourth-generation farmer. “For the most part, it’s been a matter of what the local community is interested in, but a key decision is the cash value of the crop.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Raising Cane's will open first Pittsburgh location in South Fayette
The popular and super-specialized fried chicken chain restaurant Raising Cane’s has finally found a location for its first Pittsburgh restaurant. Nine months after revealing its plans to open its first restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2022, Raising Cane’s has announced it will be moving into The Piazza in South Fayette. The Piazza is a new 50,000-square-foot retail development currently under construction by Burns Scalo Real Estate Services.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Undercover state trooper nabs New Jersey man with $50K worth of fentanyl in New Stanton
A New Jersey man is accused of exchanging $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl for cash with an undercover state trooper Thursday in New Stanton, according to court papers. Police said Leonardo A. Ramirez, 45, of Passaic, parked in a lot on West Byers Avenue at 8 p.m. and met with a person who he believed was a street level dealer. That person was a trooper.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield Area hopes first 49 queens will join 50th at homecoming ceremony this fall
When Renee Lytwak walked onto Hempfield Area High School’s football field in the fall of 1973, she never expected to leave it adorned with a crown and bouquet of flowers. That day, Lytwak — then a high school senior dressed in a floor-length red gown trimmed with white lace — took home the title of the district’s first homecoming queen.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woman dies after crash with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Kennedy Township
A woman died after a collision with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Friday. At around 4:15 p.m., a car struck a PRT bus that was traveling inbound on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township, according to Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph. The passenger of the car, Helen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
1 man dead, another seriously wounded in McKees Rocks shootings
One man was fatally shot and man was seriously wounded in McKees Rocks late Thursday night, according to Allegheny County Police. A 50-year-old man died at the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. in what police called “the 18 block” of Saint John Street. A...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fire destroys East Huntingdon mobile home, 2 displaced
An East Huntingdon man and his home health aide escaped unharmed from a fire Thursday afternoon that destroyed the residence he shared with his son. The fire, which was reported at 12:30 p.m., gutted two bedrooms and a bathroom in one end of the mobile home of John Thomas of Mt. Nebo Church Road, and caused heat damage throughout the structure, said Chris Brinker, East Huntingdon assistant fire chief.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aspinwall, O'Hara police investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles
O’Hara and Aspinwall police are investigating recent thefts from unlocked vehicles. Officials from both communities posted reminders on their social media pages for people to lock their car doors and store valuables out of sight. Township leaders said the latest thefts from vehicles took place sometime between Aug. 13-14.
