Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
Bobby Hurley finalizes ASU men’s basketball coaching staff for 2022-23
The Arizona State men’s basketball team finalized its coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, head coach Bobby Hurley announced in a release Friday. Among internal promotions is Jermaine Kimbrough, who will take over as associate head coach. Joining him is Brandon Rosenthal, promoted from director of scouting and player development to assistant coach. They, along with George Aramide, make up Hurley’s bench staff.
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per Month
Families are struggling to meet their needs because of inflation. The state has stepped in to help. This time the aid will come from Arizona and go to Phoenix households. The program has a closed focus group. And the eligible families got picked by random selection.
azbigmedia.com
Megawarehouses find a home in Phoenix, according to report
Phoenix megawarehouses are in style – in a big way, according to a new report from CBRE. Warehouse users signed leases for 37 facilities of 1 million sq. ft. or larger in the U.S. in the first half of this year, up from 24 in the first half of 2021. Phoenix ranks as a leading market with four large industrial lease transactions accounting for over 4 million sq. ft. in total.
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town
A new Chicago-style pizza restaurant is opening.Manvi Mathur/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix is no stranger to the import of pizza restaurants from around the country. Styles from California, Detroit, New York, and Chicago have all found their way into the Valley. This trend looks to only continue, as a popular Chicago-based pizza restaurant has recently announced it will be opening another destination in the heart of Arizona.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Reserves, a New-Home Community in the Popular Desert Oasis Master Plan in Surprise, Arizona
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Reserves, a new, single-family home community situated within the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. Located at North 172nd Drive and West Blue Sky Drive just north of the U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 303 interchange, the new community provides easy access to the Phoenix area’s major employment centers and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation, including several golf courses and boating, fishing, camping and hiking at Lake Pleasant Regional Park. The new neighborhood is also close to family friendly fun at the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park and sports and entertainment venues such as State Farm Stadium, Gila River Arena, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220819005062/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of The Reserves, a new-home community in the popular Desert Oasis master plan in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cuban Cocktail and Tapas Lounge, Coabana, Coming Soon
A Cuban-inspired lounge is coming to downtown Phoenix this fall.
Phoenix Cop Who Mocked Muslims on Social Media Still Fighting Discipline
Editor's note: This story was updated on August 18 to reflect that Juan Hernandez served a 40-hour suspension for the offensive social media posts. Three years after a sergeant's bigoted Facebook posts helped spark a scandal in the Phoenix Police Department, an appeals court has allowed his lawsuit against the city, which alleges First Amendment violations, to move forward.
