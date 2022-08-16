ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today

Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Are Ideal for Retirees

Bristol Myers, Cisco, and McDonald's are top dividend stocks. They have all been raising their dividend payments in recent years. All currently offer dividend yields above the S&P 500's payout. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort

Investing in the stock market is one of the easiest ways to build wealth. Small steps can add up to significant earnings over time. With the right strategy, you could earn hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How to Score an Extra $1,830 Per Social Security Check

There are multiple ways to increase the size of your checks. You may be able to receive $10,000 or more extra each year if you employ certain strategies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

Floor & Decor is filling a niche in the market and has big growth plans this decade. PubMatic faces risks common for small companies but has a large safety net deployed as it steals market share. Amazon's future contracted revenue is hitting an all-time high in its most profitable business...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Provide a Lifetime of Passive Income

Target recently became a Dividend King and has a current yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global is a Warren Buffett favorite that pays a 3.15% dividend yield. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Wolfspeed Stock Popped as Much as 25.2% This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Wolfspeed (WOLF -2.72%) popped...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Market downturns are an excellent time to pick up good, beaten-down growth stocks. Focusing on companies that still have the potential to grow for years to come is more important. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy Now

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Microsoft, Snowflake Inc., WisdomTree Trust-WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund, and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Cloudflare, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Datadog, Microsoft, Snowflake Inc., and Zscaler. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Are the 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold in the Second Quarter

Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway eliminated their positions in two stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Big Social Security Raise Is Nothing for Retirees to Get Excited About

Retirees are on track for a large Social Security increase next year. Seniors shouldn't get excited about getting more money in their checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Buying Roku Now Could Be a Genius Move

Roku shares are trading 84% below the all-time highs it hit last July. The second quarter was rough, and the third quarter will be even worse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TECHNOLOGY
Motley Fool

The Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy With $300 Right Now

Apple was the first U.S. company to hit $3 trillion in market cap. Apple has slowly but surely entered into financial services. For the first time, Apple will underwrite its own loans for Apple Pay Later. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CUPERTINO, CA
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Crypto to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid

Crypto prices have crashed several times over the past decade, but the market has always recovered. The Shiba Inu community has outlined an ambitious roadmap that aims to make the meme token more useful. Bitcoin is the most valuable, the most secure, and the most liquid crypto on the market.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

Netflix is seeing slowing subscribers and plans to grow its financials through an ad tier and crackdowns on password sharing. Meta Platforms has tough headwinds from competition and Apple's new rules, but its apps are still popular. Both stocks have the potential to beat the market this decade. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale

Investors should like the long-term strategy one retailer is taking, even as it absorbs short-term pain. When the stocks of companies with quality businesses drop, the risk can be worth the reward. Two of these companies also pay reliable dividends that should continue to grow. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Alphabet's Google boasts over 80% search engine market share worldwide. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
