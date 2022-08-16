ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

TJ Cox’s business dealings never passed the smell test. His arrest reaffirms our doubts

By The Fresno Bee Editorial Board
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
Two years ago The Fresno Bee Editorial Board interviewed candidates for that June’s primary election. Seeking to represent Kings County and parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties was Democrat incumbent TJ Cox.

Politically, Cox had done some good for the residents of the 21st Congressional District, such as backing the creation of some health clinics. That was a big help in what is one of the poorest districts in the nation.

But he also brought a ton of questionable baggage to his quest for a second term. The Bee’s editorial summed it up :

“Two years ago, Democrat TJ Cox defeated Republican David Valadao to win the 21st Congressional District in the nation’s closest race. A mere 862 votes separated the pair. Cox won despite The Bee reporting how he listed on tax records two primary residences — a home in Maryland and his home in Fresno. Federal law allows only one primary residence for tax purposes. He had to repay the Maryland tax credit.

“Then last summer, Cox had to pay a four-year-old claim for $58,000 in back wages owed to three workers in Canada at a company for which he was a director. He had also run afoul of congressional rules for not reporting holdings in companies he was involved in. Then earlier this month came news that Cox owed nearly $145,000 in unpaid federal income taxes.

“Not paying workers their wages. Not paying taxes. And, with the razor-thin victory two years ago, not a mandate for Cox to represent the 21st.”

Opinion

There was just too much smoke to think there wasn’t a fire in the Cox camp, and with suspicions aroused, the editorial board recommended Republican David Valadao.

Fast forward to Tuesday: As reported by Bee staff writer Tim Sheehan , Cox was arrested by FBI agents on 28 charges of “multiple fraud schemes” in his financial dealings.

“Cox is charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud,” Sheehan reported. “Cox was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and booked into the Fresno County Jail.”

And, Sheehan pointed out, if convicted, Cox could go to prison and face major fines.

At issue is whether Cox falsely indicated one of his companies could back a construction loan he needed. That loan wound up in default, causing a $1.28 million loss to the lender.

It has to be said that Cox is simply charged, and has not been convicted of anything. But federal officials rarely bring such charges if they don’t believe in their case. It would not be surprising if this heads to a plea deal before trial.

Cox and Valadao emerged from the June primary to face off in the November 2020 general election. And, after several weeks of ballot counting, Valadao won another super-close race, defeating Cox by 1,522 votes.

Imagine if the result had gone the other way and Cox was in office now. The arrest of a sitting congressman would have been even bigger news.

As it is, Cox’s arrest Tuesday is a sad new chapter in his local political story, with more yet to be written.

