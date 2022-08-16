Read full article on original website
Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling
The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar
Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'
The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent. Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've...
Bucs' Todd Bowles Knows 'Exactly' When Tom Brady Will Return Despite Past Comments
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles apparently does know when Tom Brady's mysterious absence from the team will end. Speaking to reporters Friday, Bowles said, "I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game [Saturday]." Bowles' comments...
Baker Mayfield Reportedly Expected to Be Named Panthers Starting QB Over Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield will have a chance to defeat his former team in Week 1. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Mayfield is expected to be named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold. That means he will be under center when the Panthers host the Cleveland Browns for their season opener.
Roquan Smith Returns to Bears Practice; Plans to Play out Contract amid Trade Request
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith returned to training camp Saturday for the first time since it started, per Larry Mayer of the team website. Smith has been seeking a long-term contract extension and has been holding out of practice. With negotiations seemingly at a standstill, he requested a trade from the Bears on Aug. 9.
Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury
Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
Bears Rumors: Jaquan Brisker Expected to Play Week 1 After Surgery on Wrist Injury
Chicago Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker still has a chance to play Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers despite recently undergoing surgery to repair a thumb injury, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The news comes after Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Saturday that Brisker is dealing with...
Seahawks' Drew Lock 'Really Sick' From COVID-19, HC Pete Carroll Says
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that quarterback Drew Lock was feeling the effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Following Seattle's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, Carroll said of Lock: "He's really sick. He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."
49ers' Trey Lance 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum Rookie Card Auctions for $132K
One sports card collector is placing a big bet on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance becoming a superstar as he prepares for his first season as a starter in the NFL. Per Eduardo Razo of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance's 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum NFL Shield Patch Rookie Autograph card sold at auction for $132,000 on Friday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost Estimates OL Have Thrown Up 15 to 20 Times a Day in Camp
Nebraska's coaching staff has unwittingly become the source of controversy in the wake of head coach Scott Frost's comments about how hard the entire offensive line is being pushed in practices leading up to the start of the regular season. During an appearance on his monthly radio show (h/t Evan...
Antonio Gibson's Fantasy Stock Plummets Among Analysts, Brian Robinson Shines as RB1
If it weren't already apparent before Saturday's preseason game, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson essentially solidified his place on the do-not-draft list for fantasy football in 2022. Gibson was on special teams to field the opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs. Rookie Brian Robinson was on the field...
Roquan Smith Ends Hold-In and Joins Bears Practice
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith practiced for the first time this training camp on Saturday, ending his hold-in.
WATCH: Jaguars' special teams unit comes up with incredible save to pin Steelers inside the 5 yard line
Rookie Josh Thompson made one of the more impressive plays of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third preseason game with an expertly batted ball on a punt that was about to bounce into the end zone. The play came about midway through the third quarter and set the Pittsburgh Steelers back to the two yard line to start their second drive of the half.
Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters
After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
Packers' Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'Light-years Ahead' of Where He Was Last Season
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is pleased with the development of third-year quarterback Jordan Love, saying he's "light-years ahead" of where he was at this point last season. Love completed 12 of his 24 passes for 113 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Friday's 20-10 preseason...
Matt Corral's Usage vs. Patriots Ripped by Panthers Fans After 2nd Preseason Game
After a lackluster showing in his preseason debut last week, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral didn't have much of an opportunity to showcase his skills in the team's 20-10 loss against the New England Patriots on Friday. Corral finished 9-of-15 for 58 yards after going 1-of-9 for 11 yards...
