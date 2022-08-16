ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Projecting Browns' Record with Jacoby Brissett After Deshaun Watson Ruling

The Cleveland Browns have clarity on what their quarterback situation will look like for the 2022 season. Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the regular season and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after the league and NFL Players Association agreed to a settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL HOF WR Michael Irvin Shown on Video Attempting to Break Up Fight in Dallas Bar

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin unsuccessfully tried to quell tensions before a fight broke out involving one of his friends at a Texas bar on Monday night. TMZ Sports posted video and details from the brawl Thursday. A man is shown trying to interact with the Hall of Fame wide receiver while he was playing pool before Irvin's friend asks him to leave, which sparked a confrontation.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Has 'No Definitive Date' to Return to Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Says

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, and it appears that his return is far from imminent. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters he expects Brady to be back at some point after the team's second preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, but he wouldn't commit to an official date.
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Mike McDaniel: Tua Tagovailoa Throws 'Most Accurate, Catchable Ball I've Ever Seen'

The Miami Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and others, and the biggest question mark surrounding the team may be whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can maximize that talent. Head coach Mike McDaniel seems to think he can. "It's the most accurate, catchable ball I've...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Panthers' Matt Corral Likely Out for Season After Suffering Lisfranc Injury

Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral will likely miss the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday. Corral suffered the injury in Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots, limping off the field after two series in the fourth quarter before being replaced by PJ Walker.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Seahawks' Drew Lock 'Really Sick' From COVID-19, HC Pete Carroll Says

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that quarterback Drew Lock was feeling the effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis. Following Seattle's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, Carroll said of Lock: "He's really sick. He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Jaguars' special teams unit comes up with incredible save to pin Steelers inside the 5 yard line

Rookie Josh Thompson made one of the more impressive plays of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third preseason game with an expertly batted ball on a punt that was about to bounce into the end zone. The play came about midway through the third quarter and set the Pittsburgh Steelers back to the two yard line to start their second drive of the half.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski, AEW's Miro Headline 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game Rosters

After retiring from the NFL, Rob Gronkowski is taking his talents to another sport. The former star tight end headlines the field in Sunday's BIG3 Celebrity Game. Gronkowski will captain Team Webull, which is coached by BIG3 founder Ice Cube. Team Price.com will be coached by Clyde Drexler and captained by Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud: Players Should Get Share of Big Ten's $7B Broadcast Contract

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud said players should receive a portion of the Big Ten's new media rights agreements. "I definitely think it should be shared, but if not, at the end of the day, we have the NIL space," Stroud said, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch. "We can do it that way. The new college world is turning around, and I'm here for it."
COLUMBUS, OH

