Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Sonic Drive-in located in Bonner Springs, Kansas near the city limit of Edwardsville off Kansas Highway 32 announced late last week it has closed its doors.

The fast food restaurant, which has been at its current location for well over 20 years, officially closed Monday, Aug. 15.

The store said it does plan to open a new location in a couple years or sooner and that plans are in the works.

The store said customers can go to its other locations in Basehor, Lansing and Tonganoxie.

“We will miss the great customers of Bonner spring and Edwardsville but we will come back stronger then ever,” the store said in a Facebook post last Friday.

