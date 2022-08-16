ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — The Sonic Drive-in located in Bonner Springs, Kansas near the city limit of Edwardsville off Kansas Highway 32 announced late last week it has closed its doors.

The fast food restaurant, which has been at its current location for well over 20 years, officially closed Monday, Aug. 15.

Buc-ee’s breaking ground on first Missouri travel center next week

The store said it does plan to open a new location in a couple years or sooner and that plans are in the works.

The store said customers can go to its other locations in Basehor, Lansing and Tonganoxie.

“We will miss the great customers of Bonner spring and Edwardsville but we will come back stronger then ever,” the store said in a Facebook post last Friday.

Comments / 6

Gloria Mooney
4d ago

Don't go to the one Basehor, their service is horrible.waited at the drive through window for 20 minutes just to get a medium Dr. Pepper.they only had 3 people working and I never got my drink, told them it shouldn't take that long to get a drink canceled my order and left.

Reply
2
