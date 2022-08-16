ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 14

TeeT
4d ago

Einstein....how....if 12ppl found her not guilty 🤔🤔? you can't blame Mosby for other people's morality..... She did her job. Mosby isn't the prosecutor for every case. there are ADAs. and sometimes witnesses don't come to court. who knows what happened here. but a Jury found her not guilty

Reply(1)
12
Black Beauty
3d ago

Yall love blaming Mosby for EVERYTHING. The traffic light was red too long, it's her fault. The stores didn't have enough products, her fault....smh understand my sarcasm!

Reply
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Repeat offender back behind bars, charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A repeat offender is back behind bars after Baltimore City police arrested the suspect for attempted murder. According to police, officers arrested 45-year-old Nicole Jackson, also known as Prince Jackson, in reference to a shooting on August 18th near North Rose Street. Police said just after...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Jury begins deliberations in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations have started in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.He has testified he did not kill his daughter.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was...
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday

The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
SMYRNA, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#S Morely Street#Tinestta Young#Digital
foxbaltimore.com

Man wounded in afternoon shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Saturday afternoon. Preliminary reports say a man in his 30s was injured near Towanda Avenue at about 2 p.m. This is a developing story, stay with FOX45 for updates.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A jury trial is now taking place nearly four years after a 5-month-old girl died after suffering trauma to her body in West Baltimore.Her father, Anthony Ford, in now on trial, accused of causing his daughter's death. Brailynn died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body. Ford has been charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.On Wednesday, Ford testified he was taking care of his daughter on the day in question and went for a ride in a vehicle...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at DC ‘Moechella’ event

A teen is in custody for a deadly shooting near Northwest D.C.’s 14th and U streets after a Juneteenth celebration. A 15-year-old male resident of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody Thursday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed, D.C. police said.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore early Saturday

BALTIMORE -- An unidentified man was shot and killed early Saturday in Carrollton Ridge, police said.Police were notified of a ShotSpotter alert in the 500 block of S. Bentalou Street about 12:39 a.m.Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man in an alley adjacent to the 2300 block of Ashton Street. The man had been shot.He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Participant in Fatal Drag Race Sentenced to 5 Years

On Friday, August 19th in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge David Boynton sentenced defendant, Noe Daniel Suriel, 29, of Silver Spring to five years in prison for his role in the death of Rene Antonio Hernandez Jr. Additional details can be found below in the press release sent out at the time of conviction:
OLNEY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy