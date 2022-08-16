Nearly two years after a campaign advertisement aired across the state, legal questions remain unanswered. Did the Attorney General’s campaign violate a near century-old law with a claim made during the ad? Will there be a prosecution? And what are the long-term political ramifications? On this episode of the Politics Podcast Raleigh News & Observer reporter Will Doran lays out what we know about an ongoing criminal investigation, and what might come next.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO