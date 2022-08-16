Read full article on original website
Wake County still needs 400 teachers. What does that mean for other NC schools?
With school starting in less than two weeks, some of the largest and highest-paying North Carolina school districts are reporting they still have hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. Wake County Public School System held a press event this week where administrators released the district’s vacancies as of last...
Cooper: The Upcoming Election Is 'Life-Changing'
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is in campaign mode. And although he’s not on the ballot this fall, the upcoming mid-term election will go a long way toward defining his political life – and that of the state itself – over the next two years. Cooper spoke with WUNC’s Rusty Jacobs earlier this week about the upcoming mid-terms and its importance in the debate over abortion.
NC Attorney General faces ongoing campaign investigation
Nearly two years after a campaign advertisement aired across the state, legal questions remain unanswered. Did the Attorney General’s campaign violate a near century-old law with a claim made during the ad? Will there be a prosecution? And what are the long-term political ramifications? On this episode of the Politics Podcast Raleigh News & Observer reporter Will Doran lays out what we know about an ongoing criminal investigation, and what might come next.
Gov. Cooper: 2022 midterms are 'life-changing' elections
When Gov. Roy Cooper took office in 2017, Republicans dominated the North Carolina General Assembly. They successfully overturned 23 of Cooper's 28 vetoes over his first two years in office. But Democrats made gains in the 2018 midterms and suddenly Cooper had enough legislative allies to sustain 47 of his...
