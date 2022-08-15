ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
CHARLESTON, SC
Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
Charleston, SC
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
Edith L. Frierson Elementary continues to expand Montessori Program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students in the Charleston County School District have new facilities to explore this morning. Edith L. Frierson continues to expand its Montessori program with the addition of two upper elementary classrooms this year. The school’s principal, Dr. Deborah Davis-Cummings, said this is the sixth Montessori...
Review of CofC baseball program wraps up, Holbrook has ‘full support’ of school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced on Friday afternoon that the outside review of their baseball program has concluded. Last month the school confirmed they had hired an outside law firm to conduct the review but did not give any details into why the review was started or what possible actions they are looking into.
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
Charleston City Council working to revise rental registration ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council deferred Tuesday a proposed ordinance that would create a rental registry that would help the City connect with landlords to more easily resolve issues at their properties. Now, officials say work is being done to revise the proposed ordinance. On the peninsula, there...
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
Charleston to invest around $10M to address flooding in Eastside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people living in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood could see improvements to drainage as the city gets to work on a multimillion dollar infrastructure project. The City of Charleston is in the midst of designing and permitting a $10 million project to help reduce flooding...
Nonprofit helping upgrade Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project created by a nonprofit is hoping to bring some upgrades to Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces. The “Jackson Galaxy Project” by Greater Good Charities has designed renovation plans for cat spaces at the shelter. “Operation Catification” seeks to improve the lives...
Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.
