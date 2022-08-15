Read full article on original website
live5news.com
State health officials, MUSC recognize Immunization Champion Award winners, stress importance of vaccines
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control will address the importance of vaccination at an event in Charleston Friday morning. “Vaccinations help us lead safe, healthy, and happy lives by protecting people of all ages from common,...
live5news.com
Kennedy to comply with attorney general’s letter on school board meetings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s superintendent will comply with the state’s attorney general’s request for an explanation of potential Freedom of Information Act violations. The potential violations stem from Charleston County School Board meetings on July 18. “With respect to the allegation against...
live5news.com
Crashes at North Charleston intersection raise safety concerns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There have been over 430 car crashes at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road in the last three and a half years. So far this year, there have been 66, according to North Charleston Police. Monica Mumme, the President of the Civic League...
live5news.com
Isle of Palms, surrounding areas, reporting power outage
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An outrage has left 2,542 customers without power on Isle of Palms and the surrounding area Friday night. The outage stretches from the north side of Isle of Palms through Dewees Island and touches some of Bull Island, according to Dominion Energy’s outage map.
live5news.com
Hispanics in Lowcountry face more challenges besides learning new language
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization says around 100 Hispanic families are moving to the Lowcountry every week, and they are facing more challenges other than learning a new language. The Charleston Hispanic Association said Hispanics are the fastest growing population in the Lowcountry, yet also one of the fastest...
live5news.com
Community Resource Center partners with 2 N. Charleston schools for supplies, hygiene kits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A organization is partnering with two schools in Charleston County to make sure students have the supplies and items they need this school year. The Community Resource Center said they want students and families to only worry about their education. They will be giving away...
live5news.com
Organization covering back to school haircuts Friday in the Summerville area
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday marks the end of the first week of the new school year. Many organizations have offered free back-to-school supplies during a time when the price of products is high because of inflation. The organization Americans for Prosperity says they don’t want families to have to...
live5news.com
Edith L. Frierson Elementary continues to expand Montessori Program
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students in the Charleston County School District have new facilities to explore this morning. Edith L. Frierson continues to expand its Montessori program with the addition of two upper elementary classrooms this year. The school’s principal, Dr. Deborah Davis-Cummings, said this is the sixth Montessori...
live5news.com
Review of CofC baseball program wraps up, Holbrook has ‘full support’ of school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced on Friday afternoon that the outside review of their baseball program has concluded. Last month the school confirmed they had hired an outside law firm to conduct the review but did not give any details into why the review was started or what possible actions they are looking into.
live5news.com
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon. The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit. Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what...
live5news.com
Charleston City Council working to revise rental registration ordinance
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council deferred Tuesday a proposed ordinance that would create a rental registry that would help the City connect with landlords to more easily resolve issues at their properties. Now, officials say work is being done to revise the proposed ordinance. On the peninsula, there...
live5news.com
Man arrested in missing woman’s case ordered to wear GPS monitor, not to leave state
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man who was arrested as police continue to investigate a missing person case has now been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to leave the state, according to the Charleston County Public Index. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, was arrested on a...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Lane flooded on Saint Andrews Boulevard, flooding seen downtown
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The right lane of Saint Andrews Boulevard is flooded Friday night as a storm makes it through the Lowcountry. A witness in the area says it is flooded “severely” in the lane coming into West Ashley and off the Ashley River bridges. The...
live5news.com
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
live5news.com
Charleston to invest around $10M to address flooding in Eastside
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of people living in Charleston’s Eastside neighborhood could see improvements to drainage as the city gets to work on a multimillion dollar infrastructure project. The City of Charleston is in the midst of designing and permitting a $10 million project to help reduce flooding...
live5news.com
Crews investigating if lightning strike was cause of downtown Charleston house fire
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are on the scene of a house fire, which may have been caused by a lightning strike. Crews with the Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Saint Andrews and Mount Pleasant Fire Departments responded to Logan Street Friday night. They were called after hearing of a fire on...
live5news.com
Nonprofit helping upgrade Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project created by a nonprofit is hoping to bring some upgrades to Charleston Animal Society’s cat spaces. The “Jackson Galaxy Project” by Greater Good Charities has designed renovation plans for cat spaces at the shelter. “Operation Catification” seeks to improve the lives...
live5news.com
Gun store maintains federal license to sell after deadly firearm prank; ATF waiting to act
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Alison Mrgan remembers her husband, Stefan, as “one of those larger-than-life people.” He took risks in his career. His resume included being a Green Beret and a firefighter. But it was his time on staff at a gun store which ultimately took his...
live5news.com
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday. Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say. She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.
