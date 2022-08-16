Read full article on original website
Related
NJ cop was a would-be strangler who terrorized girlfriend, police say
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A Trenton police officer was charged with child endangerment and strangling his girlfriend who he threatened to kill on several occasions. Township police filed the charges against officer Elijah Mitchell, 28, after becoming aware on Aug. 4 of incidents starting in March. Mitchell was charged under...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Backyard pool tragedy in NJ: Toddler drowns, 4-year-old in hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A toddler drowned in a backyard pool Tuesday evening in Gloucester County. Police responded to the home on Maulus Court after a 2-year-old and 4-year-old who are related but not siblings were found in the pool, according to Glocester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert. The...
A bridge in NJ so old that nobody can drive on it
Out in rural Salem County, ironically on New Bridge Road, sits a 116-year-old bridge that I think is the coolest in our area. And you have probably never driven on it. Not too long ago, I found myself driving around Salem County. My travels took me between Elsinboro (where the...
Toms River, NJ beach curfew moved back to 10 p.m.
TOMS RIVER – The curfew on the beaches in Toms River was moved back an hour from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. after residents and business owners complained about large, rowdy groups of teens. The township instituted a curfew of 9 p.m. in 2020 for children age 17 and...
Driver says he didn’t see lights before hitting Toms River, NJ police car
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck the driver's side of a police vehicle heading to an emergency call on Sunday night said he didn't see the lights or hear the siren. The officer was headed to a call about several people who had been thrown...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear sightings reported at Princeton, NJ homes, school caught on video
PRINCETON — A black bear exploring Princeton is making waves as it passes through residential neighborhoods and frightens some families. The bear has been meandering through the Ivy League town for at least a week. An alert from police on Aug. 11 said the bear was spotted near Route 27, where it runs alongside Carnegie Lake.
Beware of a disgusting T-shirt scam spreading in NJ groups on Facebook
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
Another one closes: Toms River, NJ movie theater goes dark after 32 years
TOMS RIVER — A filmmaker says movie theaters need to remind moviegoers about how special the theater experience is as the screens at the AMC Seacourt 10 go dark next week. The 10-screen theater on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, which opened as a Loews Theater in May 1990, has no showtimes scheduled on the AMC website after Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new Pandora Diner opening soon in Burlington County, NJ
The old Peter's Diner, on Black Horse Pike in Williamstown, which unfortunately went out of business earlier this year, is reportedly under new ownership and prepping for a reopening in just a few weeks. Peter's Diner, at the Malaga Road intersection along Black Horse Pike across from Walmart will soon...
Monmouth County, NJ favorites announce two new ice cream beers
Friday, Aug. 19 is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day, and if there’s one establishment I would trust to know how to celebrate it, it’s Jersey Freeze. Maybe I’m biased because I was born and raised in Freehold, NJ, but there’s nowhere else I’d rather go for some soft serve ice cream on a warm summer evening.
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town
There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
Deptford, NJ mall stores we totally shopped at in the ’80s
No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. If you lived in the area, it was THE place to be. Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to shop. Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody...you know...
Stunning home for sale on ritzy West Point Island, NJ
I remember the first time I ever visited Lavallette Beach. It was probably 10 or 11 years ago with my then girlfriend's family (she'll be my wife at the end of this week), and I was immediately enamored with the quaint little beach town. I loved Iceberg Ice Cream, The...
Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay has returned to New Jersey
After a 15 year run and eventually closing of his Bobby Flay Steak House at the Borgata last year, the celebrity TV chef didn’t wait too long to get back in the Garden State and now heads back to Atlantic City to open Bobby’s Burgers at his new home at Harrah’s Resort.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0