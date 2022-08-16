ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Mullica, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Sex Offender#Violent Crime#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench

The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town

There are a handful of Jersey Shore towns with boardwalks and kitschy, seasonal motels up and down the coastline. There are other towns with boardwalks without all of the pizza shops, t-shirt and novelty stores and amusement rides. They just have quiet boardwalks for people looking to exercise or just enjoy the view of the Atlantic Ocean.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
MILLVILLE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy